Poco Watch Officially Launched; Genshin Impact Poco Buds Pro Tag Along

Poco has launched its first smartwatch called the Poco Watch. In addition, the company has also introduced the Genshin Impact Edition of the Poco Buds Pro TWS earbuds alongside. These two have been launched with the Poco F4 GT globally. Here’s a look at the details.

Poco Watch: Specs, Features, Price

The Poco Watch comes with a square-shaped dial and a 1.6-inch AMOLED touch display. The display has a layer of 2.5D curved glass and supports Always-on-Display functionality and over 100 watch faces. There will be custom watch faces for the Poco fans too. It looks a bit similar to Xiaomi’s Redmi Watch 2 Lite, which was recently launched in India.

The Poco smartwatch is equipped with 100+ workout modes like running. walking, HIIT, trekking, jump rope, cycling, and loads more. There’s a SpO2 monitor, sleep monitor, and heart rate monitoring. Other features include stress management, breathing training, and period tracking too.

It is backed by a 225mAh battery and has 14-day battery life. There’s also support for multi-system GPS and 5ATM water resistance. The Poco Watch comes equipped with Bluetooth version 5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Poco Watch has three color options, namely, Blue, Black, and Ivory. It also has support for simple straps in various colors.

Genshin Impact Edition Poco Buds Pro

Poco has also stepped into the audio segment with the launch of the Poco Buds Pro, that too a Genshin Impact Edition. Since it is a Genshin Impact variant, fans will get a Klee-themed backpack carrying case and support for Klee voice notifications.

The truly wireless earbuds come with 35dB smart active noise cancellation with support for dual transparency mode. There are three noise cancellation modes, namely, deep, balanced, and light. The earbuds use AI algorithms to adjust the noise cancellation settings based on ambient noise levels and daily usage. It has a 9mm composite dynamic driver and supports a triple-mic system.

The Poco Buds Pro supports cool features like dual-device connectivity for a seamless connection between two devices at the same time, IPX4 water resistance, the Find your earphones feature, and various touch controls (double-tap to answer/hold call, play/pause music, press and hold any of the earbuds to enter and exit the noise cancellation or transparency modes, triple-tap to end calls/switch to another song).

It has a total battery life of 28 hours with up to 6 hours on a single charge. The earbuds support fast charging and can ensure a 3-hour playback time in just 10 minutes of charging time. It also supports Qi wireless charging.

Price and Availability

The Poco Watch is priced at €79 (around Rs 6,400), while the Poco Buds Pro retail at €69 (around Rs 5,600). Both the Poco AIoT products will be available to buy, starting April 28.

It remains to be seen when these will reach India or other markets. So, what are your thoughts on the new Poco Watch and the Poco Buds Pro? Let us know in the comments below.