PlayStation State of Play Is Happening This Week with Wolverine Reveal, Claim Leakers

State of Play is one of the best ways for Sony to showcase their upcoming releases. Their recent State of Play events have only showcased one game, like 007 First Light, without extensive coverage of other games since June 4. A recent leak has surfaced from a trustworthy source, hinting that a PlayStation State of Play is scheduled for later this week.

A New State of Play Event Leaked for Next Week

Image Credit: Sony (via YouTube/PlayStation)

There have been rumors of a new PlayStation State of Play scheduled for the end of September for quite some time. These leaks also mentioned that the upcoming State of Play will feature Marvel’s Wolverine as the main highlight. Now, a prominent leak from @NateTheHate2 (on X), who is a reliable source, has revealed that the State of Play is scheduled for next week.

This State of Play is expected to be stacked with games that are going to be released in 2026. The main highlight of the event will obviously be Marvel’s Wolverine, but we might also see some unexpected announcements. Particularly, GTA VI is always on everyone’s mind. Check our GTA 6 guide if you are also starved for information.

Other than these, expect an announcement for Phantom Blade 0, the new revamped Marathon, and the Metroidvania God of War.

So, which game are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below.