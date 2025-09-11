Sony Rolls Out New PlayStation Family App for Advanced Parental Controls

In a push to strengthen parental controls, Sony is rolling out a new Family App on Android and iOS, which will allow parents to monitor and manage their kids’ gaming activity from their phone.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced this new feature in its latest blog post. While PlayStation already offers several parental control features, the newly launched Family app takes things further by allowing parents to manage and monitor their kids’ gaming experience on the console. You can download the PlayStation Family app from here (Android / iOS).

Also Read: PlayStation Announces Covert State of Play for 007 First Light

Image Credit: PlayStation

They can set a daily gaming limit and accept or decline the child’s request for extra game time. Parents will also get alerts about the games their kids are playing. The PlayStation Family app also generates activity reports, allowing parents to see how much time their wards have spent gaming and which games they have played the most.

It also allows parents to filter games that are not appropriate for their kids. Sony already offers presets that automatically block certain games based on age. Moreover, parents will also have access to whether or not they want to allow PlayStation’s social features and manage monthly spending limits.

All of the above can be done right through your phone, so you don’t need to be worried if your child is sneaking in games they should’t be playing. While all this might seem restrictive, it’s aimed at improving child safety in gaming. PlayStation seems to be just complying with the broader industry push.