Silent Hill f Gameplay Revealed: Releasing September 25

If you’ve been waiting to see more of Silent Hill f, now’s the time. The new trailer aired during the June PlayStation State of Play, and Silent Hill f gameplay revealed a lot more than I was ready for. It looks stunning, haunting, and incredibly disturbing – in the best way. Especially when that voice said, “We made a promise to be together forever. I hate being alone.” Ugh. And then they became that monster? Nope. That’s nightmare fuel.

Coming to PS5 on September 25, Silent Hill f stars Shimizu Hinako, a high school student. The journey sees her navigating the eerie transformation of a small 1960s Japanese town. You explore, solve twisted puzzles, and try to stay alive as everything around you warps into horror. The choices you make will decide whether Hinako faces madness or finds a way out.

The development team wanted to “find the beauty in terror,” and honestly, it shows. You’ve got detailed fog-covered environments, grotesquely beautiful monster designs by the artist Kera, and a haunting score from Akira Yamaoka and Kensuke Inage. The psychological puzzles hit hard, and the combat leans more into melee this time – heavier, rawer, and more personal than what we saw in last year’s Silent Hill 2 remake.

Image Credit: Konami

Even scarecrows are involved, which explains those deeply unsettling scenes in the trailer. I’m really not vibing with those spooky scarecrow things, by the way. Especially while writing about it at almost 3:00 AM.

Silent Hill f gameplay revealed a title that stands on its own, rich in story, visuals, and dread. Whether you’re new or returning, this is shaping up to be a must-play horror experience. Pre-orders are open now on the PlayStation Store.

That said, what do you think about this Silent Hill title? Let us know in the comments below.