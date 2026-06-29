Insomniac’s Venom Game Is Reportedly Still Alive, Now Eyeing a 2027 Release

After rumors of cancellation following the 2023 cyberattack, it looks like Insomniac’s Venom game is still very much alive. A new report suggests that the project is currently in active development, with a projected release window set for 2027.

Insomniac’s Venom Spin-Off Reportedly Survived the Cancellation Rumors

According to recent reports surrounding the Venom title, Insomniac is currently working on the game alongside other titles like the upcoming Wolverine game, Spider-Man 3, and a new Ratchet and Clank title. Given that the release of Wolverine is right around the corner, it makes sense that Insomniac has not made any announcements regarding the beloved Marvel anti-hero’s new game. However, it is said to be on track for a possible release in September 2027.

As per rumors, Insomniac’s ’VENOM’ spin-off for the Spider-Man 2 game is reportedly still on track for a 2027 release pic.twitter.com/Y0ecrA8HuB — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) June 28, 2026

The rumors surrounding the cancellation of Insomniac’s Venom game had intensified over the last year, largely fueled by the tragic passing of veteran actor Tony Todd. Todd provided the voice for Venom in Spider-Man 2, and thus, many thought that the game would be shelved.

However, industry insiders like Jason Schrier have flatly denied that the project is dead, and the new reports only reinforce this point. Additionally, it has been revealed that Tony Todd actually recorded dozens of hours of voicelines for Venom, many of which were not used in Spider-Man 2. This means that Insomniac could retool the already recorded lines rather than recast the role of Venom.

Since Insomniac has yet to officially announce the title, players are wondering about the possibilities of what could be featured in a new Venom game. Many players are hoping for a more faithful adaptation of the character, bringing a comic-accurate Eddie Brock into the mix. Additionally, with The Flame missions in Spider-Man 2 planting the seeds for Cletus Kasady as Carnage, the crimson symbiote may be the main villain in the Venom game.

However, none of this is confirmed as of now, and Insomniac Games is unlikely to comment on the game until Wolverine takes the spotlight later this year. Who knows, Sony could be planning on revealing the game as a launch title for the upcoming PlayStation 6.

When do you think Insomniac will reveal the first look at their upcoming Venom title? Tell us in the comments below!