Latest Peacemaker Season 2 Clip Shows a Multiversal Clash

As long as you have not been living under a rock, you must be aware that DCU’s next outing, Peacemaker Season 2, is set to release in little to no time. However, as the show is closing in on its release, we’ve received trailers and images from the show, but now, we finally have a short clip from one of the scenes of Peacemaker Season 2, which brings us a multiversal clash between our Peacemaker and an alternate version of him. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into it.

What Did We See in the New Peacemaker Season 2 Clip?

As you can see in the X post above, John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in his Peacemaker uniform to promote the upcoming season and talked about the show with great enthusiasm. Now, having him on the show was fun to watch as it is, but along with him, he brought a little surprise for the fans.

A brand new clip for Peacemaker Season 2 was run on the show, where we got to see Peacemaker being held at gunpoint by the alternate version of him. We see Peacemaker try to run away, but his alternate self hunts him down, and they end up fighting each other.

Now, while watching this clip was fun and gave us a minute hint of the tonal aspect of the upcoming season, there was not much to dissect. However, it was indeed fun to watch, so let’s wait and see what James Gunn and John Cena have in store for us with Peacemaker Season 2 as it releases on August 21, 2025.