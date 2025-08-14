James Gunn Speaks up About the DCU Future of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

Now, while I agree with the fact that the DCEU was not exactly the best thing we have ever seen, it did bring us some interesting castings that cemented multiple actors with their character for just how good they were on screen. One such character was Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, and the love fans have for her is for good reason. However, as the DCEU got dissolved, with it went down Margot Robbie’s time with the universe on screen. Now that the DCU is under the leadership of James Gunn, fans want him to bring back Margot as Harley Quinn, and recently, Gunn responded to the request. So, without further ado, let’s find out what he had to say.

Image Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

James Gunn talked to Entertainment Weekly during the screening of Peacemaker Season 2, where he was asked if Margot Robbie would return as Harley Quinn in future DCU projects. To this, Gunn was mostly nonchalant and tight-lipped, saying that we would have to wait for that announcement to be made. In his comment, he only said-

“That will be revealed down the line”

However, Gunn expressed his interest in bringing back one particular member of the Suicide Squad, who is none other than Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Gunn mentioned that he is looking for a story where the character could fit in.

So, with that being said, I think we can all agree that we would really like to see the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the DCU, and if you disagree, please share your point of view in the comments.