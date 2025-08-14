James Gunn Confirms He’s Working on ‘Superman Saga’ After Superman (2025)’s Success

If you have watched Superman, there is no denying that, whether you want to admit it or not, the movie proved to many people that DC is on the right track to make a comeback. Another testament to this very sentiment is the upcoming release of Peacemaker Season 2, whose anticipation is yet again at an all-time high. Now, as the world of DCU starts piecing itself together, James Gunn has dropped another confirmation, talking about a series of projects under the banner of the ‘Superman Saga’. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the details he has let out.

James Gunn reveals he's already been working on the #Superman saga, and hopes to begin production soon pic.twitter.com/o8QTq9SWnz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 13, 2025

James Gunn recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter after the red carpet world premiere screening of Peacemaker held on August 13, 2025, in New York City. There, he talked about the importance of Peacemaker Season 2 and how many surprises this show still holds for us.

However, while talking about it, Gunn also stated that following Superman (2025), he is actively working on a series of projects to follow up on the Man of Steel’s story, and in James Gunn’s words, it’s called ‘The Superman Saga’. In his statement, Gunn said-

“I’ve already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the ‘Superman Saga.’ The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked out treatment. I’m working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today.”

Now, other than that, James Gunn has nothing else to say about the said Superman Saga and has not revealed any further details as such. However, he did say that Peacemaker Season 2 will help build the DCU and is very important for the universe. So, let’s wait for Peaceamaker to release on August 21, 2025, and see if we get something regarding this upcoming saga in this series or not.