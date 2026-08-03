Palworld Online Announced for iPhone and Android, Coming Later in 2026

Garena has officially unveiled Palworld Online, a brand-new mobile MMO developed under an official license from Pocketpair. The game is currently in development and is set to launch in 2026 on iOS and Android.

The original Palworld 1.0 PC experience is not just squeezed into the smaller screens. Instead, the studio is creating a fresh multiplayer survival adventure for mobile devices. While it features an open world with co-operative base building alongside PvE bosses and PvP matches, you can also expect a grand storyline that expands beyond what you’ve explored previously.

Image Credit: Palworld Online (Garena/Pocketpair)

In Palworld Online, you can discover hidden locations, collect resources, and capture rare creatures, alongside your Palworld Pals. Unlike the original game, the progression is designed around a shared ecosystem where you can meet other adventurers and form parties to experience the world together.

Garena President Terry Zhao explained the company’s vision in its recent announcement, saying: “Palworld is a widely recognized IP, and we see an opportunity to bring the essence of the PC title to mobile in a way that encourages players to connect and venture together.“

He also added that Garena is working closely with Pocketpair to preserve the “depth, immersion, and freedom” of the original game while optimizing Palworld Online for mobile gameplay.

Construction, managing your Pals, crafting, base planning, and Palworld breeding have all been adapted with a touch-friendly interface. Garena is trying to make the survival mechanics feel accessible with the touch controls without stripping away the depth of the game from fans.

Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe also praises the partnership, stating, “Garena has extensive experience in global publishing, localisation, and live operations for mobile games. We are pleased to work with Garena on the licensed development of Palworld Online and look forward to seeing a new Palworld experience brought to players worldwide.”

While Garena has confirmed a 2026 launch window, the exact release date is still under wraps. We are yet to receive some additional gameplay details and more information on the regional availability.