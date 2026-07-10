Palworld 1.0 Update Patch Notes: 72 New Pals, New Areas, Mutations, and Much More

Palworld 1.0 is finally out, and it brings massive changes to the core gameplay. The Palworld 1.0 update patch notes are so big that it is essentially a new game. The release has not only reworked hundreds of things but also added new areas, pals, and mechanics. Check the full Palworld 1.0 update patch notes from our guide here.

The Palworld 1.0 update is basically an entirely new game. Even with Nintendo suing Pocketpair, the developers show no desire to stop their progress. The gameplay changes are so massive that pointing out each change would take ages. So, here are some key highlights of the Palworld 1.0 update you should definitely know:

47 new Pals have been added with 25 additional variations, drawing a figure of 72 new Pals.

Two new mechanics, Mutations and Awakening, have been added to the game.

Sunreach and The World Tree are the two new areas.

Additionally, a large number of small islands, watchtowers, and ancient ruins have also been added to the game.

The Pal partner skills have been completely revamped, making builds much more diverse.

New missions and a cohesive main storyline.

Increased the level cap from 65 to 80. So, do check our guide on how to level fast in Palworld to max your level once again.

Palworld 1.0 Patch Notes: New Areas & World Improvements

New Area — Sunreach

Floating above Palpagos, a new set of islands has appeared in the skies. Kept aloft by the power of Paldium, this land holds an environment unlike the surface, with a unique civilization that has taken root over long years.

Sunreach introduces a wide range of new content, including new Pals, tower bosses, and ores that can only be mined using specialized equipment.

Explore every corner of Sunreach and challenge the towers hidden above the clouds.

New Area — The World Tree

Why do the factions of the Palpagos Islands keep fighting over ownership of the towers? The mystery hidden on this island is finally revealed.

The key to the story of Palworld is the World Tree, towering over Palpagos, and it is here that players will face their greatest challenge yet.

New Areas — Revamped World

Ancient Ruins have been added across the world. Through exploration and minigames, players can earn valuable rewards such as schematics.

Watchtowers were added in various locations and serve as fast travel points

A total of 7 new small islands have been added, with three distinct biomes: volcano, desert, and ruins.

Small settlements have been added at the Bamboo Groves, the Snowy Mountains, Sakurajima, and Sunreach. Each settlement features new NPCs as well as sub-missions.

Wildlife Sanctuary Overhaul

Wildlife Sanctuaries, previously small islands, have been reworked as protected conservation areas established by an ancient civilization to preserve the natural environment.

Each of the three sanctuaries has its own special environment with unique scenery, Pals that can only be found there, rare materials, and powerful bosses all await in these renewed sanctuaries.

Inside, defense drones operate to eliminate intruders. Sneak onto the islands and avoid the searchlights, or go in loud, the choice is up to you!

Rebalanced Pal Habitats

Pal spawns feel more natural for each region you explore.

For the random Pal spawn mode, to correctly reflect this rebalance, placement data from v0.7.3 and earlier is no longer carried over.

Other Adjustments & Improvements

The player level cap has been raised from 65 to 80.

Many new technologies related to the ancient civilization have been added.

Lifmunk Effigies has been reworked into “Pal Effigy.” You can now collect effigies of various Pals to enhance the player’s stats. (Lifmunk Effigies already obtained are carried over as is.)

Added a new animation and effect when picking up a Pal Effigy. (The animation will be skipped when the player is mounted.)

Rebalanced treasure chests, dungeon rewards, and item drops.

Adjusted and improved dungeon layouts and lighting. Dungeon rewards were also rebalanced.

Towers that have been cleared now display a different color.

When a random dungeon is open, its entrance is now displayed more clearly.

Added 15 entrances to random dungeons throughout Feybreak.

Improved the layout of some random dungeons that were easy to get lost in.

Predator Pals no longer appear at fixed locations; they now spawn at a low rate across the whole map.

Junk and salvage targets are now easier to find.

Changed the size of bounty targets to match that of regular NPCs.

Moved the Free Pal Alliance tower to Crescent Moon Shore.

Adjusted the description text for initial respawn points to suit each environment.

Renamed “Forgotten Island,” “Island of Chilling Winds,” and “Windswept Hills, Plateau of Beginnings.”

Removed the Great Eagle Statue from the top of the tower bosses, improving map visibility.

Adjusted the appearance of Sealed Realms. Their look now changes according to the strength of the boss inside, and two new variations have been added.

You can now earn exploration experience when clearing some dungeons and enemy bases.

Adjusted the number and positions of enemy bases on land.

Added fast travel points.

Implemented an auto-run function. With one press of a button, you can keep running automatically, making long-distance travel more comfortable.

Changed the appearance of wild Red Berry plants to be easier to spot, and placed them additionally at the Sea Breeze Archipelago, Marsh Island, Eastern Wild Island, and Isle of Silence.

Palworld 1.0 Patch Notes: Missions & Story

The story of Palworld has been significantly reworked. Exploring Palpagos, fighting tower bosses, and the path leading to the World Tree now connect more naturally. Sunreach, the World Tree, a colossal legendary Pal.

New Sub-Missions, NPCs, and Journals

Some missions can now display multiple destination markers at once.

The reward NPC’s mission screen now displays the correct rewards.

To maintain fairness following the reward adjustments, main mission and sub-mission progress have been reset.

Every Change Related to Pals in Palworld 1.0 Patch Notes

There are massive changes to Pals and their behavior in Palworld 1.0. Before you see the full changes, make sure to also take a look at our Palworld type chart.

New Pals and Motion Changes

47 new Pals and 25 variant Pals

Meet still-unknown Pals by exploring Sunreach, the World Tree, and various other regions.

Over 100 new motions in total, including swimming, sleeping beside you, idle motions, and more, have been added to existing Pals.

Many unique animations have also been added to the 47 new Pals.

Pals now have more distinct personalities and display a wider range of behaviors during your adventures and life at the base.

Improved shooting, dashing, weapon switching, and charge behavior while riding, and also adjusted the camera while riding.

The sense of speed while moving is greatly improved, making riding controls more intuitive.

Reviewed the behavior of riding Pals when turning, etc., making movement more natural. Visual immersion is improved, and riding now feels more dynamic.

Additionally, players can now cancel a skill a Pal activates while riding with a jump + directional input, making it easier to adjust position and dodge during combat.

Adjusted Pal and player behavior when mounting and dismounting to make riding smoother.

Improved the transition from dashing into charge skills while riding.

Some Pals now adjust their posture to match the terrain, resulting in more natural-looking movement and animations.

Added a dedicated motion for dashing while riding.

Adjusted the player’s firearm aiming motion while riding.

Widened the range in which you can interact with items, facilities, and other objects while riding. This makes it easier to pick up items even while mounted on larger Pals.



New Mechanic — Awakening

Added a new mechanic, Awakening, that lets you strengthen your Pals even further.

In the newly opened mystical area, the World Tree, gather Radiant Gems hidden in its depths and use them on your favorite Pals to awaken their hidden true power.

New Mechanic — Mutation

A new mechanic where breeding has a low chance of producing a Pal stronger than the normal breeding result.

Pals born from mutated eggs have higher stats and a unique passive skill.

New cakes with special effects: Mushroom Cake : Slightly increases the likelihood that newly born Pals will have higher stats. Vegetable Cake : Produces two Pal Eggs at once. Deluxe Vegetable Cake : Increases the likelihood of mutations and makes stat growth more likely. Special Cake : Increases the chance of inheriting multiple passive skills from Pal parents.



Major Rework of Partner Skills

Added new Partner Skills and reworked the Partner Skills of over 200 Pals.

Pal team compositions are more diverse, and now players can build Pal teams to fit any situation.

For almost all Pals, they have adjusted things so that Partner Skill effects do not stack when players put multiple Pals of the same kind in their team.

Partner Skill descriptions have been improved so the specific effect values are easier to understand.

Along with the effect changes, some Partner Skill names have been changed.

The “increased drop item amount” effect previously only activated while fighting alongside the target Pal; from now on, it activates just by having the Pal in your party. This makes it easier to build teams for exploration and material gathering.

To increase the chances of obtaining seeds, Vaelet now drops seeds while ranching. This makes preparing for farming and building your base easier.

To make early-progression materials easier to gather through ranching, we added ranch suitability to some Pals and adjusted the materials obtainable through ranching. Early base operation and material gathering are now smoother.

For some Pals, such as glider-enhancing Pals and Pals that follow up on the player’s attacks, crafting Pal Gear is no longer required. You can use the Partner Skill the moment you catch the Pal!

For Partner Skills that perform follow-up attacks, follow-up damage can no longer finish off a Pal. This makes it easier to avoid accidentally defeating a Pal you wanted to catch.

The player-healing effect of Pals such as Petallia and Lyleen has been changed from a fixed-value heal to a percentage heal based on max Health. It now remains a reliable healing method even in the late game when the player’s max Health increases.

Jetragon’s Aerial Missile has had its power increased and cooldown shortened. You can now unleash powerful attacks with better tempo, improving the exhilaration of combat.

Rushoar’s charge has been adjusted to stop on the spot when it collides with ore. Your position is now less likely to shift during mining, making it easier to handle.

Lamball’s Fluffy Shield now has a wider defense range, making it easier to block attacks. It becomes an even more dependable presence for sudden defense and positioning support.

Mimog can now open all kinds of treasure chests, even when not condensed. It becomes a more dependable presence in exploration right after you recruit it.

New Passive Skills

Many passive skills granted to Pals have been added.

Powerful passives with entirely new characteristics have been introduced, bringing new possibilities to raising and selective breeding.

A new category, World Tree Passive Skills, has also been added. These are incredibly powerful passive skills, but they come with a cost.

Work Suitability Overhaul

Work Suitability Levels have been expanded to 10 levels, and the Work Suitability values of all Pals have been rebalanced.

From the early game through the endgame, players will continue to find opportunities to strengthen their base by seeking out even better work Pals.

In addition, each time a Pal ranks up, one of its Work Suitability Levels will increase. As before, reaching the maximum rank will increase all of a Pal’s Work Suitability Levels. This significantly increases the value of investing in your favorite Pals and makes training decisions for base management more meaningful.

Also adjusted things so that Applied Technique items are easier to obtain.

In addition, added “Applied Ranching Handbook I,” an item that raises the work suitability level of ranching.

Other Adjustments & Improvements

Reduced the number of captures required to complete a Capture Bonus from 12 to 5. You can now progress more smoothly to new regions and discover new Pals at a faster pace.

Reduced the number of Pals required to reach the maximum rank (from 116 total to 48). This reduces the burden of training and makes it easier for a wider range of Pals to excel in both combat and base operations.

When the player remains idle for a period of time, party Pals will now also stop and face the player (They miss you!). This creates a more natural sense of partnership between Pals and their owner.

Changed the inheritance rules for active skills during breeding. Inherited active skills are now randomly selected from the three active skill slots set on the parent Pals.

Greatly reduced the cost of resetting a Pal’s Soul enhancements.

Halved egg incubation time in newly created “Normal” and “Hard” difficulty worlds.

Increased the elemental damage bonus effects of “Divine Heaven,” “Flame Emperor,” “Sea Emperor,” “Thunder Emperor,” “Spirit King,” “Ice Emperor,” “Earth Emperor,” “King of the Underworld,” and “Divine Dragon.”

Enhanced the “Legend,” “Rare,” “Burly Body,” and “Diamond Body” passive skills.

The “Nocturnal” passive skill has been renamed “Insomnia.”

Upon respawning, players can now select Fast Travel points other than their base or starting location.

Alt key inputs can now be assigned in the key configuration menu.

Adjusted the item lineup of Pal Merchants and Black Marketeers to better match each region they appear in.

Overall pricing has been adjusted based on Pal stats.

Base Pals and party Pals will no longer lose SAN when taking damage.

Reduced negative effects caused by hunger, fractures, and other status ailments.

Increased Jetragon’s maximum stamina.

Lovander is now a Dark type.

Major Rework of Player Motions

Reworked overall player motions to improve responsiveness and control. Improved the feel of core actions such as movement, combat, and weapon handling.

Changed the dodge action performed while attacking or aiming to a dash. This makes it easier to close the distance while avoiding enemy attacks or adjust your position while keeping your aim. Note: When not attacking or aiming, the character will perform the traditional rolling action.

Attacks can now be performed while dashing. This allows players to transition into attacks while maintaining momentum, enabling faster-paced combat.

Reloading will now continue without being interrupted during dodge actions. Reloading can now continue while dodging, allowing players to move into their next attack more safely.

Controls now remain responsive during rolling. This makes it easier to adjust your movement direction after dodging, allowing for more intuitive control over distance and positioning.

Pal Active Skills

Rebalanced the power, behavior, cooldowns, and usability of nearly all active skills, allowing a wider range of skills to be viable and effective.

Holy Burst, which previously dealt excessive damage against large enemies, has had its hit count capped. Its power has been adjusted to 700, bringing its actual damage output close to previous levels.

In addition, the power of top-tier active skills of other elements has been significantly increased to bring them in line with Holy Burst. Based on this new power structure, the overall power of other active skills has also been substantially increased.

Following a comprehensive damage rebalance, Pals in a party can now deal damage equal to or greater than the player.

Additionally, the usability of certain active skills that were previously difficult to use, such as Dragon Meteor, has been improved.

New Active Skills

Many new active skills have been added, and not only for new Pals. Many existing Pals now have new, unique active skills.

For example: Fuddler: Added an attack that burrows underground and bursts out from beneath enemies. Starryon: Added a charge attack. Broncherry Aqua: Added a Water-element tackle attack, sending the enemy flying.

Many existing Pals have new skills, allowing players to experiment with new party setups.

Improved Tower Bosses

Each Tower Boss now has a revamped tower with a unique visual design. Some Tower Bosses have also been given new motions and skills.

New Tower Boss battles will require different tactics compared to previous encounters.

To improve overall game pacing, the time limit has been reduced from 10 minutes to 5 minutes, and boss stats have been adjusted accordingly.

The unlock requirement for Hard Mode Tower Bosses has been changed to defeating the boss in the Azure Covenant Tower.

Other Adjustments & Improvements

By aiming at an enemy and pressing the mouse wheel or clicking the right stick, players can issue a command for their Pal to “Attack that enemy!”

Pals in the wild have had new behaviors added to improve their combat capabilities. New behaviors added include: Dog-type Pals can now bite when attacking. Horse-type Pals can now perform repeated charge attacks. Fast-moving Pals may step back or reposition themselves after attacking. Battles with wild Pals now call for more flexible tactics.

The strongest Pal Tamers stand ready to face all challengers. Overcome fierce battles and claim glory with your own hands! A new Arena rank awaits!

To improve game pacing, Arena match duration has been reduced from 5 minutes to 2 minutes, and enemy stats have been adjusted accordingly.

Adjusted party Pals so they more easily target enemies near the player.

Adjusted party Pals to move quickly only during combat.

Reworked armor durability reduction formulas, making armor less prone to breaking.

Captured NPCs can now use their original weapons.

When afflicted with the Burn or Muddy status effects, performing a dodge roll will now shorten their duration.

Bow drawing can now be cancelled with the reload button.

Added a feature allowing players to change the type of arrows used by compatible weapons, enabling the use of fire and poison arrows. As a result, dedicated fire and poison arrow weapons have been removed from the Technology tree. (Even if you possess their schematics, they can no longer be crafted.)

Adjusted the hit detection of swords, katanas, and beam swords.

Extended the charge time of some Active Skills to make them easier to dodge.

Adjusted the hit count of certain skills.

Fixed an issue where some homing skills would continuously circle targets.

Fixed an issue where active skills could be used against unreachable targets.

Some large Pals now have the “Heavyweight” passive skill and are no longer susceptible to knockback.

Improved NPC combat AI.

Pals and NPCs will now generally avoid attacking enemies whose level is far above their own.

Added a warning message when the currently equipped weapon overheats.

Adjusted heat and cold resistance values for Hexolite-tier and higher armor.

Added passive effects to certain armor pieces.

Flinch resistance, knockback resistance, and explosion resistance can now be obtained through cooking.

Improved melee attack controls for more intuitive handling.

When “Toggle Sprint” is enabled in the options, sprinting will now be maintained after performing a dodge.

Adjusted directional behavior when dodging during a dash.

Overhauled the crime system: as your wanted level increases, stronger pursuers will appear.

You can now clear your wanted status by avoiding detection for a certain period of time.

NPCs will no longer immediately become hostile when accidentally attacked.

Pursuit can now be disengaged.

Updated default world settings: on “Hard” difficulty, player damage taken has been adjusted; on “Normal” difficulty, players will no longer drop equipped items upon death. (These changes apply when resetting world settings or starting a new game.)

New Equipment & Items in Palworld 1.0 Patch Notes

A new type of glider, the Wing Pack, has been added. The Wing Pack consumes Wing Cells to allow for highly free flight without relying on a Pal.

A new gathering tool, the Plasma Multicutter, has been added. In addition to gathering ore and wood, it can be used while riding, making resource gathering during exploration smoother and more convenient.

13 new weapons have been added. Mechanical Bow: A bow crafted using Soralite Ingots. Greatly improved projectile velocity and penetration allow for highly accurate long-range shots. Combat SMG: A submachine gun made using Soralite Ingots. An improved magazine and enhanced ammunition provide superior suppressive fire. Prototype Shotgun: A shotgun crafted using Soralite Ingots. Delivers overwhelming firepower at close range, while a specialized magazine improves sustained combat performance. Heavy Assault Rifle: An assault rifle crafted using Soralite Ingots. Maintains its versatility while being upgraded to fire more powerful ammunition. Tactical Grenade Launcher: A grenade launcher crafted using Soralite Ingots. Improved projectile stability enables precise bombardment at long range. Laser Sword: A beam sword crafted using Soralite Ingots. A melee weapon that instantly cuts through targets with its high-output energy blade. Beam Scatter: A beam weapon specialized for close-quarters combat. Fires compressed energy in the form of a wide scatter beam. Drone Launcher: A launcher that deploys autonomous combat drones. Can deploy up to nine drones simultaneously, providing sustained battlefield suppression. Plasma Rifle: A rifle that releases electrical arcs from the point of impact, chaining between multiple enemies. Beam Launcher: A launcher that fires a high-density energy beam, triggering a large-area explosion. Be careful not to overheat it during sustained fire. Primitive Sword: A melee weapon intended for early-game close-quarters combat. Metal Bat: A bat that becomes available in the mid-game and beyond. Enhanced Lily’s Spear: An enhanced version of Lily’s beloved spear. A melee weapon intended for late-game use.

Put them to use in conquering new areas and high-difficulty content. Also, by crafting an Extra Weapon Holster, players can now equip up to 6 weapons.

Added the Ancient Series Helm, Armor, and Shield. To coincide with the new battle content, headgear that lets you take on the appearance of various bosses has also been added as a reward.

Added 44 new accessories, such as the “Command Baton” that strengthens party Pals and the “Air Walker” which expands your freedom of movement. Some accessories combine multiple effects, opening up new possibilities for combat and exploration.

Added a new item, the “Disposable Implant,” usable at the operating table. It is consumed on use, but can grant more powerful passive skills.

Added Soralite and Paloxite as new ores. Soralite can only be mined in Sunreach, and Paloxite only at the World Tree. These rare resources are essential for new crafting and building content.

Added the new item “Ancient Civilization Relic.” Using a special device, it can be converted into items useful for crafting and enhancement. It can only be obtained in the new area, the World Tree.

Added “Nutrient” as a new consumable item. When used on a Pal or the player, hunger will no longer decrease for a limited time.

Added 2 new higher-tier Pal Spheres.

Training Manual can now be crafted from Ancient Pal Manuscript.

Adjusted the display and effects of food, implants, passive effects, and other related systems.

Base & Building in Palworld 1.0 Patch Notes

New Building Parts

Faux Greenery: A wide variety of fake greenery has been added, allowing you to easily create lush, green environments at your base!

Slanted Triangular Roof (Inverted): A structural piece designed to make your custom builds more beautiful and flexible.

Aquatic Construction: An Aquatic Construction Kit has been added, allowing you to build bases along shorelines and at sea.

In addition, many new furniture pieces and ancient civilization–style parts have been added.

With the expanded creative possibilities of the building system, we hope you enjoy creating your own unique and expressive bases.

Variations added to existing base buildings: Wooden Slanted Corner Roof (Inverted) Stone Slanted Corner Roof (Inverted) Metal Slanted Corner Roof (Inverted) Glass Slanted Corner Roof (Inverted) Japanese-Style Slanted Corner Roof (Inverted) Clean Slanted Corner Roof (Inverted)

Furniture added: Faux Greenery Faux Crimson Foliage Faux Golden Foliage Faux Cherry Blossoms Faux Tropical Greenery Faux Snowy Greenery Faux Desert Greenery Faux Bamboo Faux Bush Faux Golden Bush Faux Flowering Bush Faux Tropical Bush Faux White Bush Faux Rock Tidy Round Table Tidy Square Table Jetragon Statue Frostallion Statue Arcade Game Cabinet

Newly added ancient-civilization base structures: Ancient Foundation Ancient Wall Ancient Roof Ancient Stairs Ancient Wall and Door Ancient Triangular Wall Ancient Slanted Roof Ancient Wall and Window Ancient Pillar Ancient Fence Ancient Triangular Foundation Ancient Diagonal Wall Ancient Triangular Roof Ancient Corner Roof Ancient Triangular Wall (Inverted) Ancient Pal Passage Entrance Ancient Slanted Triangular Roof Ancient Pyramid Roof Ancient Slanted Triangular Roof (Inverted)



Other Adjustments & Improvements

Improved base Pal behavior for returning to work, hauling, and storage tasks.

Based on their Transport Work Suitability Level, Pals can now collect nearby dropped items of the same type from a wider area at once.

Convenient storage interactions with chests, medicine cabinets, guild chests, and other containers have also been improved, making base item management smoother.

Added category filters and a name search function to the Crafting UI.

Added a variety of new utility structures to support crafting, including the “Ancient Material Synthesizer,” which can produce various materials such as ore, and the “High-Pressure Crude Oil Extractor,” which can extract crude oil even without an oil field.

While within base range, players can now fast travel directly from the map. You can now travel between bases or to Great Eagle Statues without interacting with the Palbox at a base.

Greatly increased the variety of visiting merchants. Depending on the player’s base level, 18 types of specialized visiting merchants (meat, vegetables, ammo, medicine, food, and Pal materials) can now appear.

The “Repair Kit” previously required for repairing structures has been removed. Pals with Handiwork Work Suitability can now repair structures without using items.

Added new base facilities: the “Clinic” and “Ancient Clinic.” Depending on the Medicine Production Work Suitability level of assigned Pals, these facilities can reduce SAN depletion and suppress illness among base Pals.

Added the higher-tier “High-Quality Monitoring Stand” and “Ancient Monitoring Stand.” These structures retain all the functionality of a standard Monitoring Stand while also reducing SAN depletion for base Pals.

Fixed assignments can now be set from the Monitoring Stand even for sleeping Pals.

The time required for ranch item production can now be adjusted in World Settings.

Added a Work Speed multiplier setting to World Settings.

In line with the refinement of Work Suitability levels, ranch output has been increased, and the default production interval has been adjusted.

The light color of certain lighting structures can now be changed.

When shopping within a base, gold stored in base chests will now also be taken into account.

Improved certain facilities (such as the Surgery Table) so they can access items stored in base chests.

A new option has been added to chests so players can auto-deposit matching items without opening the chest.

The chest quick-storage feature now respects exclusion lists set for bulk storage.

Enemy bases will no longer spawn too close to player bases.

Storage-type structures can now be painted.

Chests can now be named.

Improved visibility of chest filter settings.

It is now always displayed when an item filter is active.

Improved the appearance of the Palbox when constructed.

When placing a Pal Disassembly Conveyor, you can now preview the position of its item output.

Facility effects can now be viewed in the building menu and Technology list.

Added an alert when no Pal at the base meets the required Work Suitability for a facility.

Improved log messages for insufficient Work Suitability during fixed assignments.

Improved the error message displayed when a fixed assignment fails while summoning party Pals.

Party Pals with appropriate Work Suitability will now automatically assist with trees, rocks, and other resources damaged by the player.

Base Pals will now prioritize completing partially progressed tasks more reliably.

Adjusted the distance between base Pals and facilities during work activities.

When Base Pals are placed in hot springs, they will now remain there until their SAN has fully recovered before coming out.

Increased ore distribution in the overworld, expanding viable base location options.

Increased the amount of Pure Quartz obtainable in snowy regions.

Rebalanced harvest yield scaling based on Gathering Work Suitability level.

Higher-tier pickaxes and axes now increase the amount of resources gathered.

Fixed an issue where ranch assignments could be reset after logging in.

Fixed issues affecting lighting, textures, and visual effects for certain structures.

Fixed or reduced issues causing flickering, gaps, clipping, and shadow rendering errors when building with combined structures (walls, roofs, foundations, etc.).

With the addition of Aquatic Construction, the boundaries of the playable area along the outer edge of Palpagos Island have been adjusted.

Raids & Base Defense in Palworld 1.0 Patch Notes

The base raid system has been significantly overhauled and reworked into a wave-based system.

Enemies will now attack in successive waves, and players will receive rewards upon defeating all waves.

As a result, base defense structures and the placement of Work Pals are now more important than ever.

This has transformed base defense into a more engaging feature that goes beyond simply surviving attacks.

The types of enemies that raid your base now vary depending on the environment.

For example, the Free Pal Alliance will attack in Crescent Moon Shore, while the Eternal Pyre Faction will raid Mount Obsidian.

Defense structures will now operate without consuming ammo.

Added countermeasures for situations where raiding enemies become stuck.

The level of raiding enemies now automatically scales according to the level of Work Pals assigned to the deployed base.

If a Gold Coin Assembly Line is present at the base, a dedicated raid event will now occur.

A negotiator who can cancel raids will now visit your base. By paying gold coins, you can prevent an upcoming raid from occurring. Players can now choose whether to stand and fight or resolve the situation with money, depending on their base’s circumstances.

Multiplayer Changes in Palworld 1.0 Patch Notes

Added an in-game voice chat feature. This feature is only available when enabled in the world settings of a dedicated server.

Improved guild functionality. Multiple roles have been added, and various permissions can now be assigned to each role. In addition, notification settings for member login/logout events and a guild marker feature have been implemented, improving overall guild management usability.

Security has also been significantly strengthened, making shared base management in multiplayer easier. Furthermore, certain structures now include a feature that restricts access to specific roles only.

We have improved the in-game chat to make it easier to use. Improvements have been made to SYSTEM messages, as well as safety enhancements such as anti-impersonation measures. In addition, players can now scroll back through up to 200 lines of chat history.

We’ve improved the joining process for multiplayer. The usability of server password saving and restoration, as well as IP address input, has been enhanced. In addition, improvements have been made to the save process to reduce the risk of save data corruption. You can now enjoy a safer and smoother experience when playing on servers.

Added the option to link your Discord account to the game (This is optional).

Linking your Discord account will make it easier to invite friends to play together! (Only supported on the Steam and Mac versions)

The number of raid boss battles that can occur simultaneously within a guild has been limited to a maximum of 1.

Stability has been improved for dedicated servers, co-op play, and across all platforms.

Login and logout notifications for guild members have been added.

System messages now include color coding.

The server list screen has been improved for better usability.

A server address hiding mode has been added for streaming purposes.

An icon is now displayed when the connection to a server is unstable.

The multiplayer starting point has been adjusted to match single-player.

Main missions can now be progressed in PvP mode.

The name of the player who placed a structure, as well as the guild name, will now be displayed.

The default world settings for dedicated servers have been adjusted to closely match single-player Normal difficulty.

On dedicated servers, when the relevant option is enabled in world settings, the ID of the player who placed a structure will now be displayed.

Balance Overhaul in Palworld 1.0 Patch Note

Adjusted the experience table and the experience gain of Pals. Lower-level Pals will now gain experience more easily, making it much more viable to train Pals that you catch later in your playthrough.

Adjusted the calculation formula for Pal capture rates, making Pals easier to catch overall.

The amount of gold coins obtainable from treasure chests has been increased by approximately 2 to 4 times. We’ve also adjusted the trade prices of items and Pals overall.

We’ve adjusted the material requirements for crafting recipes, weapons, armor, ammo, schematics, and saddles. These values have been rebalanced to better match game progression, making equipment upgrades and crafting more appropriate throughout the course of play.

The method for obtaining accessories has been changed from acquiring them as physical items to crafting them from schematics. Schematics can be obtained at a low rate from treasure chests, Ancient Ruins, large-scale oil rigs, and more. The “+1 / +2” accessory system has been removed, and the performance of existing “+0” accessories has been increased to the equivalent of “+2”.

Adjusted shop stock lineups, purchase prices, and selling prices. In addition, various rewards and the amount of exploration experience gained have been reviewed.

The danger level of expedition destinations unlocked after clearing each Tower Boss (Hard) has been changed to “Highest,” and the reward contents have been significantly rebalanced. Rewards have been adjusted so that players can obtain items appropriate for the difficulty, including the “Kinship Peach.”

Also added Sunreach and the World Tree as new expedition destinations.

Reviewed the spawn locations of enemies and bosses across the game, adjusting them to better match the intended difficulty and challenge of each area.

In line with the player level cap becoming 80, we’ve reviewed and adjusted the appropriate levels and difficulty of high-difficulty content, including raid bosses, Tower Boss Hard Mode, and oil rigs.

Adjusted the balance of Pal Labor Research Laboratory and added new levels and effects to various research categories.

Added new items that can be exchanged for Dog Coins. In addition, the number of Dog Coins required to exchange for each item has been reviewed and adjusted.

Reviewed the unlock levels of technology and added many new crafting materials.

Pal breeding combinations have been reviewed overall. We’ve adjusted them to provide an acquisition experience that matches game progression.

The amount of experience gained from crafting has been adjusted for certain items.

New high-difficulty fishing spots have been added to Sunreach and the World Tree. Bring Pals that can assist with fishing and take on the highest-tier fishing challenges.

With the addition of new fishing spots, the current “Expert Fishing Spot” has been renamed to “Master Fishing Spot.” The name “Expert Fishing Spot” is now used for a new fishing spot, one difficulty tier higher.

Fishing spots, as well as the Pals and rewards obtainable through fishing, have been adjusted.

The chance of catching Alpha Pals from fishing ponds has been increased.

Fishing bait can now be obtained from raid rewards, treasure chests, salvage, and scrap.

Fishing bait has been added to merchants’ lineups.

Crafting for Simple Bait will now be unlocked when Intermediate or Advanced Fishing Rods are unlocked through Technology.

Lucky Pals now provide Work Suitability enhancement items and large amounts of experience. In addition, Lucky Pals now start at a higher rank when captured.

In line with the overall increase in Active Skill power, Lucky Pals encountered in early-game areas will no longer possess excessively powerful Active Skills.

When “Random Pal Spawn Mode” is enabled, players will begin with all Pal saddles unlocked. Note: Applies only to newly created worlds. (This does not apply to worlds carried over from data created before v0.7.3.)

Accumulated experience in existing save data will be automatically adjusted to match the new experience table. (Player levels will not be reduced.)

Legendary blueprints dropped by bosses have been adjusted, and the number of eligible items has been increased.

The display order of Bounty Token and Saddles has been adjusted.

Stat Enhancement Fruits can now be crafted using Lotus.

The crafting yield of enticing Fishing Bait has been increased.

Players can now jump even when exceeding their carrying capacity, up to 1.25× their maximum carry weight limit. Movement speed penalties while overburdened have also been reduced.

The crafting yield of the following ammunition types has been increased: Handgun Ammo Assault Rifle Ammo Energy Cartridge Overheat Rifle Ammo Gatling Gun Ammo Laser Gatling Cartridge

The crafting yield of the following arrow types has been increased: Arrow Fire Arrow Poison Arrow Reinforced Arrow

The rewards available from Oil Rig treasure chests have been improved, and additional obtainable items have been added.

Pals summoned or controlled by enemies at the Rayne Syndicate Platform Oil Rig can now be captured.

Cave Mushrooms will no longer spoil.

The selling price of certain ultra-rare items has been reduced to the minimum value to make it clear that selling them is not recommended.

V1 and V2 Armor Schematic IV are now exchanged through the Arena Merchant instead of the Medal Merchant.

The crafting materials for Pal Sphere have been adjusted. Stone and Wood are no longer required, and the item can now be crafted using 1 Paldium Fragment.

The number of Pal Metal Ingots required to craft an Ultimate Sphere has been reduced from 10 to 5.

UI / UX, Graphics, and Sound Adjustments

UI / UX Changes

A search function has been added to the Pal Box, and name filters and category sorting have been added to the crafting screen, making it easier to find specific Pals and items. These improvements make it easier to locate what you’re looking for, even in the later stages of the game when you have accumulated a large number of Pals and items.

Filter options have also been added to the Paldeck, allowing players to display Pals whose capture bonuses have not yet been completed, Pals with specific elements, and more.

Also added a new sorting option to the Pal Box, allowing Pals to be sorted by Expedition Power.

Pal status details now display bonus values provided by Souls and Awakening. In addition, HP bonuses, which were previously not viewable, can now be checked.

An icon will now be displayed alongside damage numbers to indicate when a status effect has been inflicted.

Icons indicating status ailments such as Burn and Poison will now be displayed on the HP gauge.

Improved the display of ★ ranks for ranked-up Pals and enhanced Work Suitability levels.

Partner Skill descriptions have been improved to make effect values easier to understand. For example, weight reduction effects will now display specific values, such as: “While in party, the weight of Ore is reduced by 80%.”

Changes in Partner Skill effects by rank are now reflected directly in their descriptions. For example, a description that reads “While in party, the weight of Ore is reduced by 80%.” will update to “While in party, the weight of Ore is reduced by 100%.” when the Pal’s rank is increased.

Improved map controls, allowing for smoother zooming and icon selection.

Added a “Guild Marker” that can be shared with guild members.

Added a function to hover the cursor over a base.

A mark is now displayed on bases under raid.

Dedicated marks are now displayed on the icons of bosses and Great Eagle Statues located below cliffs or inside caves.

The Custom Marker window can now be closed by clicking outside of it.

Added 8 new hairstyles, 5 new face types, and 13 new hair accessories. In addition, the player’s default facial model has been visually updated and refined.

Changed the title screen to a key visual newly created for version 1.0.

The inventory can now be opened with the I key.

The loading screen has been completely renewed and now displays Tips.

New, improved UI for whenever the player gets a reward.

Added support for vertical FOV settings to improve QoL when playing on ultrawide monitors.

Added a conversation text skip function.

When switching weapons, a weapon list is now displayed. On controllers, this can be shown by holding the Y button.

You can now check capture bonus status on the HP gauge without readying a Sphere.

Added a “Retrieve All” button to the Palbox UI to return Pals in base to Palbox.

You can now change a Pal’s Favorite setting directly from the Pal Box UI.

Added Partner Skill display to the Pal Box UI.

You can now directly use food from the Feed Bag slot. This can be done by holding the “Use” button in the inventory.

Changed “Respawn” to “Emergency Escape.” Regardless of world settings, items will no longer be dropped.

Tutorial messages are now displayed according to the input device.

Improved clarity of hold input timing when activating Partner Skills.

Improved guidance for insufficient heat/cold resistance levels.

Added an error message for when fast travel is not available.

Improved messaging for elemental treasure chests.

Improved messaging when fishing without bait.

Added support for UI scrolling using the right stick.

Adjusted sort order for inventory and item lists.

Notifications will now be sent when Pals return from expeditions.

Added an expedition exclusion setting button.

The appearance of Pal Dimensional Storage now changes when set to private.

Fixed a display issue when changing graphics preset settings.

Fixed an issue where the virtual keyboard would cover input fields on ROG Ally.

Fixed an issue where dialogs were duplicated during touch input.

Added face icons for captured human characters.

In the build menu, structures requiring electricity now display an icon.

In the build menu, changed the classification of the “Summoning Altar” from “Other” to “Pal.”

When swapping a Pal’s Active Skills, learned skills are now displayed in element order.

Some items, such as “Training Manual” and “Technical Manual,” can now be used in bulk.

Renamed some items to better clarify their acquisition methods and usage.

Extended Decal Gun duration from 10 seconds to 2 minutes, and changed it so decals are no longer displayed beyond a certain distance.

When using Quick Stack to move items from your inventory to a chest, items will now be placed in an empty slot if all existing stacks of the same item are already at their maximum stack size.

Graphics Changes

Significantly adjusted the overall graphical presentation of the game. Water materials, coastline visuals, lighting, and environmental rendering have been revised, enhancing the atmosphere of the fields and increasing immersion during exploration.

Adjusted water materials and brushed up the appearance of coastlines. Including new areas and sea exploration, waterfront scenery now looks more natural.

Adjusted lighting and environmental presentation across various locations. The atmosphere of different times of day and areas is now more clearly conveyed, enhancing the sense of adventure.

Adjusted the time of day for the opening demo and the start of the game.

Adjusted the draw distance for grass and trees at High graphics settings and above.

Adjusted shadow density across the entire field.

Adjusted settings so that character shadows are now displayed in dungeons, boss areas, Sealed Realms, and other similar locations.

Adjusted post-processing effects in areas such as deserts and snowy mountains.

Adjusted the color tone of the Arena.

Improved crop growth visuals on farms.

Improved the visuals of river breaks and waterfalls.

Added cherry blossom effects to the Sakurajima Tower Boss battle.

Enhanced cage visual effects.

Greatly refined the appearance of some field boss spawn areas to better match proper boss-area visuals.

Added a new world setting allowing players to configure the Maximum Number of Dropped Active Items.

Sound Changes

Increased the variety of battle music and adjusted it to better match the flow of combat.

Improved existing sound effects and their logic, including volume, playback timing, distance attenuation, looping, and overlapping behavior.

Adjustments have been made to create a more natural audio experience across various situations, such as UI operations, combat, movement, gathering, building, crafting, and base activities.

Adjusted sound effects related to player actions, including jumping, landing, fall damage, footsteps, dodging, melee attacks, weapon switching, equipping, and item usage.

Feedback for player actions is now clearer, improving the overall feel of gameplay. In addition, player voice lines will now play when taking fall damage.

Added and adjusted weapon-related sound effects, including bows, fire arrows, poison arrows, reloading, shotguns, melee weapons, swords, katanas, beam swords, and others.

We’ve also fixed issues where sound effects did not play for certain weapons or skills, where incorrect sound effects were played, and where sound effects continued to play after cancellation. In addition, sound effects have been added for issuing attack commands to Pals.

Adjusted sound effects related to Pal’s actions, including cries, footsteps, landing sounds, swimming, and movement sounds while riding. Pals will now vocalize when you dash while riding them.

The individuality of each Pal and the sense of movement while riding are now more clearly conveyed.

Fixed issues where identical Pal cries would overlap and become overly loud, as well as issues where movement and footstep sounds of certain Pals did not match the intended behavior.

Added and adjusted sound effects for building interactions, including structure operation sounds, storage opening/closing sounds, item transfer sounds in chests, crafting completion sounds, repair sounds, Pal Box operation sounds, and Pal cries when assigning Work Pals.

Audio feedback for base work and management operations has been improved, making interactions clearer through sound. We’ve also fixed an issue where some work-related sound effects were still played even when the base Pal work sound setting was turned OFF.

Added and adjusted sound effects that occur during exploration, including mining, logging, gathering, item acquisition, and dungeon entry and exit.

Fixed issues where the correct sound effects did not play when attacking mineable objects, as well as issues where footstep sounds did not behave as intended depending on terrain or structures.

Added and adjusted presentation sound effects related to progression and rewards, including Technology unlocks, Main Mission acceptance and completion, Base Upgrades, and Arena RP gains.

Fixed issues where sound effects did not play or multiple sound effects overlapped in certain UI operations, such as the Palpedia, Repair Bench, Palbox, Build Menu, and Inventory.

Adjusted frequently heard operation sounds, such as UI confirmation sounds, to be less fatiguing.

Added jingles for conversations with merchant NPCs and for when visitor events occur. We’ve also adjusted the playback behavior of NPC voices and work sounds.

Added ON/OFF settings for certain sound effects in the sound options. In addition, player voice and NPC voice volumes can now be adjusted separately. It’s now easier to adjust specific sounds, such as base Pal work sounds, according to player preference.

Fixed issues where BGM would not stop, would overlap, or would continue playing after leaving certain areas.

Fixed issues where certain sound effects would cut off unnaturally, continue playing after cancellation, or be audible from excessive distances.

Adjusted playback behavior for various sound effects, including torches, riding Pals, and footsteps during Partner Skill activation.

Optimizations in Palworld 1.0 Patch Notes

Optimized dedicated server processing, improving performance even in situations with many players.

Optimized processing related to equipment and weapons, reducing in-game load.

Optimized processing related to grass, trees, and gatherable objects in the open world, improving performance during exploration.

Improved processing performance in situations with a large number of placed objects or spawn points.

Optimized certain high-load processes, reducing the likelihood of temporary stuttering.

Optimized memory-related processing, improving overall performance.

Optimized data search processing for items, work states, and other systems, improving the performance of various operations.

Other Main Bug Fixes in Palworld 1.0 Patch Notes

Fixed issues causing loss of control or infinite loading during login, warping, death, and respawn.

Fixed issues where progression could become blocked in certain boss battles and Tower Boss battles.

Reduced issues where wild Pals and NPCs would get stuck on terrain, stop moving, or move in zigzag patterns.

Fixed issues where base Pals could not resume work, would clip through the ground, or would not recover from abnormal states.

Fixed cursor and focus issues when operating the Global Pal Box and various UIs using a gamepad.

Fixed issues with camera behavior, rendering, weapon switching, and Partner Skill display while riding.

Fixed issues such as loss of control during fishing, being able to open menus, and lingering effects.

Fixed numerous synchronization inconsistencies, display issues, progression blockers, and crashes in multiplayer.

Fixed crashes and memory leaks occurring on PS5, Xbox, and dedicated server environments.

Fixed numerous cases of terrain clipping, wall clipping, floating objects, buried spawners, and areas prone to getting stuck.

Fixed an issue where flying Pals would sink into certain water areas.

Fixed an issue where camera shake occurred even when camera shake was turned OFF.

Fixed an issue where the wrong types of items could be obtained in the Snowy Mountains area.

Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes not hold weapons correctly on the inventory screen.

Fixed an issue where a Pal would stop moving after hitting a spike trap in a dungeon.

Fixed an issue where other players’ movements would not synchronize correctly during multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where rapidly firing the Energy Shotgun could cause the firing animation to play without actually firing a shot.

Fixed an issue where the player could slide while standing under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where footstep sounds would not play when certain weapons were equipped.

Fixed an issue where Pals placed in certain villages and settlements would behave unnaturally.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where Mammorest’s Earth Impact would only register one hit per tree.

Fixed an issue that prevented fences from being replaced in Build Mode.

Fixed an issue where Base Pals would land immediately after being thrown.

Fixed an issue where mission tracking markers were not shown in the world or on the map.

Fixed an issue where cancelling text conversion in chat with the Esc key could prevent keyboard input from working.

Fixed an issue where treasure map icons and pillars would disappear after restarting the game.

Fixed an issue where Lumbering Work Suitability Pals assigned to certain trees would sometimes stop moving and fail to begin logging.

Adjusted some facilities so they no longer sink too deeply into the terrain when built.

Fixed an issue where players who joined the Raid Area during an ongoing raid could fall beneath the terrain upon contact with the raid boss.

Fixed an issue where the “Battling” status on the Summoning Altar would not disappear if the raid boss was defeated immediately after it appeared and the player quickly returned to the field.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where enemy Pals with fast charge attacks could teleport or move long distances and get stuck inside walls.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash upon player defeat while certain weapons, such as the Vortex Beater, were equipped.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where defeating Hartalis could cause a crash.

Fixed an issue where fast traveling while in the frozen state could cause loading to fail or cause a black screen.

Fixed an issue where players could spawn buried in the ground after loading save data.

Fixed an issue where enemy Pals and NPCs spawned during supply drop and meteor events would disappear immediately upon event completion.

Fixed an issue where dying immediately after loading a save would cause the Death Penalty to appear at a different place from the Death Location.

Fixed an issue where returning to the title screen while fishing caused controls to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where, when attacking an enemy fleeing from the player with a Partner Skill, the attacking Pal would stop moving if the attack failed to hit the enemy.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where mounting a Pal immediately after fast traveling could cause the player to become stuck.

Fixed an issue where dismounting could allow players to clip into the terrain.

Fixed an issue in certain areas of the Terraria Dungeon where players could enter unintended areas.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where the ammo count of ranged weapons was not synchronized correctly.

Fixed an issue in the Raid Area where the raid boss would target the Palbox with a warp attack if players moved beyond its attack range.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where, when Moon Lord was summoned, the eyes on both of its hands would remain closed, preventing it from attacking and sometimes preventing players from dealing damage.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where players could take heavy damage and die when logging in.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where the Homeward Thundercloud could not be used properly while riding a Pal.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where a wild Pal would target an unrelated player if its ally died from terrain damage.

Fixed an issue where Xenolord would remain in place if it died while summoning reinforcements.

Fixed an issue where the entire screen would become blurry after leaving the game idle for a certain time with DLSS enabled.

Fixed an issue where items that had already been dropped could not be automatically picked up when starting from save data.

Fixed an issue where summoned Pals would become hostile toward Pals held captive in cages at enemy bases.

Fixed an issue where merchants would become hostile if a Pal accompanying them died from terrain damage, even when the player had done nothing.

Fixed an issue where using certain weapons while getting up after being revived by Herbil Pulse would prevent movement and certain actions.

Fixed an issue where, when another player was incapacitated and Herbil Pulse was activated, the animation would revert to a face-down prone position.

Fixed an issue where Skill Fruit trees placed in dungeons were sometimes not visible from the client’s perspective.

Fixed an issue where, while wearing the Depresso Armor, confirming changes on the Antique Dresser’s character customization screen would cause the hands to clip into the body in the field.

Fixed an issue on Xbox where the game would forcibly close after extended play sessions.

Fixed an issue where eggs produced at the Breeding Farm would gradually become larger or smaller each time they were repeatedly produced and collected.

Fixed an issue on the client side in multiplayer where the Partner Skill effect “Runs faster over [terrain type]” would not activate until certain conditions were met.

Fixed an issue occurring only on dedicated servers where Neptilius’s “Sentinel of the Great Sea” would sometimes not leap high when used at sea.

Fixed an issue on dedicated servers where logging out while wanted would clear the wanted status but leave the PIDF remaining.

Fixed an issue where a base Pal with the “Mercy Hit” passive skill would defeat enemies instead of activating its effect when dealing lethal damage.

Fixed an issue where equipping the Heavy Weight Module did not reduce the throwing distance of Pal Spheres and instead caused it to increase.

Added a key configuration option as a countermeasure for an issue on macOS where, when using keyboard and mouse controls, Axis Alignment Mode in Build Mode would fail and return the player to the structure selection menu.

Fixed an issue where the Logging Site and Stone Pit would not align properly when placed in Alignment Mode.

Fixed an issue where, when a client used Bastigor’s “Blizzard Crash,” it would automatically activate again after the cooldown ended.

Many, many, many minor bugs fixed…too many to list!

Regarding Mods

Using mods may cause crashes, save data corruption/loss, or other unexpected issues.

If you experience any problems, please try the following: Remove mods installed from all sources. Disable Steam Workshop mods from the Mod Management menu.

Devs recommend backing up important save data before using mods.

So, there you have it. These are the full Palworld 1.0 patch notes. What’s your opinion about this massive update? Let us know in the comments section below.