Palworld Crosses 40 Million Players Ahead of Game-Changing 1.0 Launch

Palworld, the ‘Pokemon copy,’ as it was said back then, is still alive and kicking. The game has continued to see updates over the years, and just before the game’s biggest update yet, they have apparently crossed a major player milestone. The Palworld developers confirmed earlier today that the game has crossed 40 million players, and the report comes just ahead of their 1.0 update launch.

Palworld launched into early access on January 19, 2024, more than two years ago. Although there were striking similarities between Palworld and Pokemon, the game was a massive success at launch. It offered a new base building, a gun-slinging version of Pokemon that players couldn’t pass. However, the similarities also brought Nintendo’s ire down on them, as the developers had to fight multiple lawsuits against the Japanese gaming juggernaut.

While surviving their court encounters, Palworld continued to introduce new updates, including adding 24 new pals in its Sakurajima update. Due to the game’s regular updates, it has continued to hold a good number of players over the years.

Palworld has continued to hit an average of 50k peak player count on Steam for over a year, which is no simple task. Now, the Palworld developers have also announced that the game has crossed over 40 million players, which is a major milestone for any game.

What’s pleasantly surprising is that this news has come before their 1.0 update. Palworld is finally leaving early access and releasing on June 10, 2026, with their 1.0 update, which is said to massively improve the game. Having hit such a huge milestone just before the update drops shows how much players have been looking forward to the big update.

So, are you planning to return to Palworld before their major update drops? Or have you already made a comeback? Tell us all about your Palworld experience in the comment section below.