Although OxygenOS is deemed to be the best Android skin out there, OnePlus hasn’t included a dedicated dark mode toggle in quick settings. In a recent monthly OxygenOS Q&A post, OnePlus has confirmed the feature is coming soon.

OnePlus expects to test the feature internally this month. “To make it easier for users to turn on Dark Mode with one click, we are planning to add the Dark Mode switch in Quick Settings. It will be having internally testing before pushing Open Beta version to wider users. This feature update is scheduled for internal testing this month.”, says OnePlus.

This feature is important because OxygenOS doesn’t have native support for automatic dark mode scheduling. With this toggle, users can easily switch between light and dark themes without diving deep into Settings.

Apart from this, OnePlus has confirmed a couple of other upcoming incremental features that would be making its way to OxygenOS. This includes optimizations to the redesigned recents UI. OnePlus says the update is in beta stage. You could expect official roll-out in a few days.

Regarding the OnePlus launcher, the company says it has fixed a few bugs such as the disappearance of name under the launcher icon, app start-up animation lags, and frame drops. If you’re facing any of these issues, make sure you update the launcher from the Play Store.

These changes will roll out this month with the open beta builds for Oxygen OS.