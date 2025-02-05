One Piece Live Action Season 2 Filming Wrapped; New Set Photo Shared by Netflix

Out of all the Netflix shows airing later this year, One Piece Live Action Season 2 is one of the most anticipated. The production for the second season had been underway for a long time in Cape Town, but not many details, except for new cast members were revealed to fans slowly. With fans waiting for the sequel with bated breath, Netflix has today confirmed that One Piece Live Action Season 2 has wrapped up filming.

The official X handle of Netflix’s One Piece Live Action show shared a post that the shooting for season 2 has been completed. This means Season 2 will now be heading to the post-production stage. The streaming company also shared a picture of the Straw Hat crew entering Loguetown, which will be a major attraction of the upcoming season, to celebrate this major milestone.

While we know that it has wrapped filming, Netflix has kept the release date of One Piece Live Action season 2 under wraps. However, it was accidentally revealed that the second season will be coming later in 2025 with the One Piece Lego collaboration announcement. They then removed the mention of the release window, but it got fans excited for the next live-action adventure.

In the meantime, let us know how excited you are for the release of One Piece Live-Action Season 2. Looking forward to meeting Zoro’s new swords, Smoker and Tashigi, Dragon, and other characters in the sequel.