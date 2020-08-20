Flipkart has today launched the Nokia Media Streamer with a dedicated remote. The streaming box comes in a package that looks similar to the Mi Box 4K that was recently launched in the country as well.

However, the Nokia Media Streamer supports only Full HD resolution at 60 frames per second. In comparison, the Mi Box 4K supports 4K videos and comes in at ₹3,499 as well. Under the hood, the Nokia Media Streamer comes with 1GB RAM, 8GB on board storage, and runs Android 9 Pie. It also supports dual-band WiFi so you can connect to both standard 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks.

There’s a remote included with the box, and it looks pretty much like what you might expect. There are dedicated buttons for the Google Assistant, Netflix, and Zee5. Along with that, you get the usual buttons for volume control, power, and navigation. The remote is voice enabled as well, so you can speak to the Google Assistant without having to scream at your TV set.

Personally, I would have wanted a Prime Video button instead of Zee5 here, because I have never used Zee5 in my life even though it was included as an Airtel Thanks reward for me.

Anyway, Nokia’s streaming box seems to be competing against the Mi Box 4K as I mentioned, and the Fire TV Stick. The Mi Box pretty much has this beat, in my opinion, but Nokia’s offering is ₹500 less than the Fire TV Stick which retails at ₹3,999 so it may have that going in its favour.

If you’re interested in buying the new Nokia Media Streamer, it will go on sale from August 28 on Flipkart.