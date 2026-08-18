Starsand Island 1.0 Release is Now Live, Here’s What’s New

Starsand Island Version 1.0 is now live, exiting its Early Access stage and giving you the full kit and caboodle of the farming simulator.

Seed Sparkle Lab, the developers behind this Stardew Valley-inspired title, has shared all the new content added to the game, and here’s what’s new in the Starsand Island 1.o update.

A New Multiplayer System

As revealed via the game’s Steam News Hub, Starsand Island 1.0 introduces the highly anticipated multiplayer system, allowing you to join your friends and other players and harvest resources throughout the Moonlit Forest.

The island host system lets you choose who can join and even set a password for a more personal farming experience.

Image Credit: Seed Sparkle Lab

You can complete requests with your friends together and explore different areas of the map. You can nurture your own little island, as each player keeps their individual island progress separate. However, the update doesn’t add cross-play support to the game. Developers at Seed Sparkle Lab are “looking into possibilities” for such an option.

Resource Sharing With Friends

With Starsand Island Version 1.0, you can now harvest and share resources with your friends to help them complete tasks or quests. If you’re the island host, you can customize permissions for different elements in the game.

Additionally, you can change these permissions at any time, including the following resources:

Fishing

Crafting

Crops

Livestock

Other island resources

Image Credit: Seed Sparkle Lab

New Multiplayer Shop & Currency

When you’re completing activities, such as farming, fishing, or taking photos with your friends, in Starsand Island Update 1.0, you will earn Multiplayer Coins. With this currency, you can purchase a variety of items, including furniture, decorations, and other “useful and lovely items” in the Multiplayer Shop.

In addition, Starsand Island 1.0 adds new improvements to the dating system, such as “relationship stories”, allowing you to strengthen your bond with other islanders once your relationship reaches three hearts. New activities and special quests, such as taking pictures, planning picnics, and more, are also added with this update.

Image Credit: Seed Sparkle Lab

The developers now aim to keep “listening to your feedback, fixing issues, and improving the game,” following the Starsand Island Update 1.0. It’s definitely a relaxing game worth checking out amidst all the new game releases in 2026.

The update is out now on Steam, while players on PlayStation 5 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 should receive it in a few hours based on their platform’s review process.