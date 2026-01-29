Home > News > Next Live-Action ‘GUNDAM’ Movie Starring Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo Will Be Released on Netflix

Next Live-Action ‘GUNDAM’ Movie Starring Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo Will Be Released on Netflix

Shashank Shakya
Comments 0
Gundam
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures (via YouTube/Warner Bros Japan, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • A live-action Gundam movie will be released on Netflix.
  • As of now, the cast includes Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo.
  • The filming of the Gundam movie will begin sometime in March 2026.

Japan has had a massive impact on the world with its animes but one work of fiction that has created a generational fandom is the introduction of Gundam. Now being this popular, it goes unsaid that there have been multiple adpatations but now, the upcoming live-action Gundam movie is confirmed to be coming out on Netflix, and here, find out all you need to know about the upcoming project.

What Do We Know About the Upcoming Gundam Movie?

Noah Centineo
Image Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock

This new live-action adaptation of Gundam was announced all the way back in 2018, and Legendary Pictures was brought in as a co-producer. However, back then, details about the project were quite limited. Following this reveal, in 2021, Netflix confirmed that Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct the movie. The filming was set to begin in 2023, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it never began, and later, we heard that the movie will not be made forward.

Also Read: New Live-Action One Piece Season 2 Trailer Turns the Attention to Baroque Works Agents

However, in 2025, it came to light that Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo were in talks with Legendary to star in the movie. Now, in 2026, a report by Deadline confirms that Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo will be starring in the live-action Gundam movie, and Netflix is on board to be the main distributor.

The filming of this project will begin in March 2026 and will be shot in multiple locations across Australia and the United Kingdom. So, let’s wait and see what Netflix and Legendary bring us with this live-action adaptation.

Related Articles
Masters of the Universe Trailer Is a Trip Down Memory Lane for the 90’s Kids
Shashank Shakya Jan 22, 2026
When Is The Peaky Blinders Movie Coming Out?
Shashank Shakya Jan 22, 2026
Minions 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Everything We Know
Aparna Ukil Jan 20, 2026
#Tags
#Netflix#featured
Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom. He has completed his Bachelors (Honors) in English Literature and is a published author. Shashank boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universe, along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...