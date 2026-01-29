Next Live-Action ‘GUNDAM’ Movie Starring Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo Will Be Released on Netflix

Japan has had a massive impact on the world with its animes but one work of fiction that has created a generational fandom is the introduction of Gundam. Now being this popular, it goes unsaid that there have been multiple adpatations but now, the upcoming live-action Gundam movie is confirmed to be coming out on Netflix, and here, find out all you need to know about the upcoming project.

What Do We Know About the Upcoming Gundam Movie?

This new live-action adaptation of Gundam was announced all the way back in 2018, and Legendary Pictures was brought in as a co-producer. However, back then, details about the project were quite limited. Following this reveal, in 2021, Netflix confirmed that Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct the movie. The filming was set to begin in 2023, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it never began, and later, we heard that the movie will not be made forward.

However, in 2025, it came to light that Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo were in talks with Legendary to star in the movie. Now, in 2026, a report by Deadline confirms that Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo will be starring in the live-action Gundam movie, and Netflix is on board to be the main distributor.

The filming of this project will begin in March 2026 and will be shot in multiple locations across Australia and the United Kingdom. So, let’s wait and see what Netflix and Legendary bring us with this live-action adaptation.