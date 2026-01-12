New Live-Action One Piece Season 2 Trailer Turns the Attention to Baroque Works Agents

With the anime and manga on a break since the start of 2026, One Piece fans are starving for more of the series. However, bigger things await us later this year as the One Piece anime returns with the second season in April. Before that, the long-awaited live-action One Piece Season 2 will premiere on March 10, 2026, worldwide.

With only two months to go for the new season, Netflix has released a new trailer for One Piece live-action season 2, and it puts some major characters in the limelight.

The Straw Hat Pirates are entering the treacherous Grand Line in the next season. The Grand Line is home to many new islands where the Straw Hats will embark on their most dangerous adventure yet and cross paths with the Baroque Works agents. You can watch the latest trailer for One Piece: Into the Grand Line below:

The Grand Line grows more unforgiving as new enemies reveal themselves! Baroque Works steps out of the shadows when ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE premieres March 10th! pic.twitter.com/AOoUWM1fcz — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 12, 2026

The new trailer teases the next big adventure of the Straw Hats and introduces fans to the deadliest Baroque Works agents we will meet in the next season. All the agents in the live-action series look indistinguishable from their counterparts in the source material.

As confirmed before, the upcoming season will wrap up the East Blue saga and set the stage for the Arabasta saga, where the One Piece series will reach greater heights. Now, the trailer for One Piece Season 2 on Netflix has left us craving for more of it.

All we can do is patiently wait for the second season’s premiere, and hopefully, we will get another trailer down the road. What are your thoughts about the One Piece Season 2: Into the Grand Line trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.