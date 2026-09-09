Valheim 1.0 Crosses 100K Players Within Hours of Launch

Valheim 1.0 has exploded onto Steam with more than 100,000 players jumping into the Viking Survival game within hours of its long-awaited full release.

After more than 5 years in Early Access, Iron Gate’s survival adventure game has finally reached its stable release 1.0 milestone. Shortly after the Valheim 1.0 update went live, the game crossed this milestone as SteamDB tracking data shows 115,362 concurrent players, giving the game one of its biggest moments.

Yet, Valheim’s all-time Steam record remains considerably higher, with 502,387 concurrent players set around five and a half years ago.

Image Credit: Valheim/SteamDB

Valheim 1.0 update introduces the Deep North, a new frozen biome, alongside the formidable Kall Fimbulbringer boss and two new dungeons. There are more than 40 new weapons, 4 armor sets, creatures, progression systems, food, and crafting recipes in Valheim.

The update is not merely about adding another destination. The Deep North brings harsh environmental hazards, including heavy snow and frozen water that can trap players. The Jotun invasion also poses a new threat to players who thought they’d conquered everything in the game till now.

The Valheim 1.0 update also expands the game’s reach, as the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 versions are now available. You can also cross-play with your friends who have the game on supported platforms.

There are plenty of new mechanics, such as the redesigned save system, faster world generation, network and audio optimizations, and more. For a game that has spent years evolving in early access, the Valheim 1.0 update crossing 100k players at launch is more than just a number.

So, if you’re still looking for how to set up a Valheim dedicated server and cross-play with your friends, our handy guide will help you out. You can also check out some Valheim console commands to cheat your way through.