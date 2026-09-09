Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: Deep North, 40+ New Weapons, Achievements, and Much More

Valheim 1.0 update is here, and the game is finally released after years of early access. The new patch brings the Deep North region, and with it comes a huge number of weapons, creatures, and crafting recipes. The patch has also made a ton of quality-of-life improvements to the game. So, learn about everything new in the patch by following our Valheim 1.0 patch notes.
Key Highlights of Valheim 1.0 Update Patch Notes
The Valheim 1.0 changes are here and the patch adds a huge amount of new content to the game, including new Valheim console commands. Checking out all the updates right away can be a hassle, so here are some key highlights of the Valheim 1.0 patch notes.
- New Biome: Deep North is the new Biome in Valheim.
- Weapons: 40+ new weapons have been added with the new update.
- Creatures: 10+ new creatures, which include one new boss, have been added with Deep North.
- Customization: All hairstyles and beard styles are now available from the start.
- Achievements: With the release of Valheim 1.0, the game has added 53 achievements in the game.
- Snow: Players will have to clear the snow before they can build in the Deep North.
- Frozen Seas and Lakes: Frozen seas and ponds have been added, where players can slip.
- Jotun: The Jotun have begun their invasion of Valheim. Set out into the world to halt their advance.
- Grappling Hook: Grappling Hook has been added in Valheim.
- Alternate Biome versions: The outer edges of your Valheim seed can have alternate versions of earlier biomes.
- Mysterious Idols: New mysterious idols are scattered throughout the world. Players can bring them to a hidden forge to upgrade their items further.
- New cinematics have been added in the game.
- Upgrade Inventory: Visit Haldor to find upgrades to your inventory.
Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: Crafting and Craftable Items
Check out all Valheim recipes and materials that are added in the 1.0 update:
- Material: Bloodgold
- Material: Crown Jewel
- Material: Dead Pulp
- Material: Elaking Hair Bundle
- Material: Embers
- Material: Frostcore
- Material: Frostfire Essence
- Material: Frozen Branch
- Material: Hook
- Material: Ice
- Material: Leather Straps
- Material: Liquid Frost
- Material: Long Claws
- Material: Moose Hide
- Material: Moose Meat
- Material: Moose Sinew
- Material: Molds & Casts
- Material: Nornathread
- Material: Petrified Tissue
- Material: Seal Blubber
- Material: Seal Pelt
- Material: Seasoning of the Gourd (purchaseable)
- Material: Thunderblood Essence
- Material: Timberwood
- Material: Writhan Roots
- Material: Barka Trophy
- Material: Elaking Trophy
- Material: Eyeless One Trophy
- Material: Frost Blob Trophy
- Material: Hexen Trophy
- Material: Krigen Trophy
- Material: Lava Blob Trophy
- Material: Moose Trophy
- Material: Pulp Trophy
- Material: Seal Trophy
- Material: Writhan Trophy
- Plantable: Kale
- Plantable: Oats
- Plantable: Poteitr
- Plantable: Timberwood
- Production: Frigid Kiln
- Production: Frost Foundry
- Black Forge Extension: Smith’s Aprons
- Cauldron Extension: Smoker
- Galdr Table Extension: Standing Loom
- Weapon: Nord Sword
- Weapon: Nord Greatsword
- Weapon: Nord Atgeir
- Weapon: Nord Mace
- Weapon: Nord Sledge
- Weapon: Nord Axe
- Weapon: Nord Greataxe
- Weapon: Nord Spear
- Weapon: Nord Dagger
- Weapon: Nord Knucklechains
- Weapon: Nord Bow
- Weapon: Nord Crossbow
- Weapon: Frostfire Sword
- Weapon: Frostfire Greatsword
- Weapon: Frostfire Atgeir
- Weapon: Frostfire Mace
- Weapon: Frostfire Sledge
- Weapon: Frostfire Axe
- Weapon: Frostfire Greataxe
- Weapon: Frostfire Spear
- Weapon: Frostfire Dagger
- Weapon: Frostfire Knucklechains
- Weapon: Frostfire Bow
- Weapon: Frostfire Crossbow
- Weapon: Thunderblood Sword
- Weapon: Thunderblood Greatsword
- Weapon: Thunderblood Atgeir
- Weapon: Thunderblood Mace
- Weapon: Thunderblood Sledge
- Weapon: Thunderblood Axe
- Weapon: Thunderblood Greataxe
- Weapon: Thunderblood Spear
- Weapon: Thunderblood Dagger
- Weapon: Thunderblood Knucklechains
- Weapon: Thunderblood Bow
- Weapon: Thunderblood Crossbow
- Staff: Echo Spike
- Staff: Spirit Caller
- Staff: Northern Vengeance
- Staff: Lightning Strike
- Shield: Nord Buckler
- Shield: Nord Shield
- Shield: Nord Greatshield
- Shield: Shield of Roots
- Armour: Crown of Valheim
- Armour set: Breastplace of the Protector, Trousers of the Protector, Helmet of the Protector
- Armour set: Chestpiece of the Vanguard, Trousers of the Vanguard, Hood of the Vanguard
- Armour set: Robes of the Caller, Trousers of the Caller, Headdress of the Caller
- Armour set: Lox Fur Jacket, Lox Fur Trousers, Lox Fur Hood
- Ammunition: Bloodgold Arrow
- Ammunition: Bloodgold Bolt
- Ammunition: Bloodgold Missile
- Ammunition: Bloodgold Payload
- Trinket: Neckstabber
- Trinket: Witch Crown
- Cape: Moose Hide Cape
- Cape: Cape of the Caller
- Bomb: Ember Charge
- Item: Intricate Key
- Item: Moose Saddle
- Item: Snowball
- Tool: Snow Shovel
- Tool: Grappling Hook
Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: Build Pieces and Furniture
- Building Pieces: 4 Ashwood pieces (Ashwood Wall 67°, Ashwood Wall 67° Inverted, Ashwood Roof Cross 67°, Ashwood Beam 67°)
- Building Pieces: 4 Shingle Roof pieces (Shingle Roof 67°, Single Roof Inner Corner 67°, Shingle Roof Outer Corner 67°, Shingle Roof Ridge 67°)
- Building Pieces: 4 Thatch Roof pieces (Thatch Roof 67°, Thatch Roof Inner Corner 67°, Thatch Roof Outer Corner 67°, Thatch Roof Ridge 67°)
- Building Pieces: 4 Wooden pieces (Wood Wall 67° Wood Wall 67° Inverted, Wood Beam 67°, Wood Roof Cross 67°)
- Building Pieces: 5 Decorated Timber Poles and Beams (Decorated Timber Beam 2m, Decorated Timber Pole 2m, Decorated Timber Beam 26°, Decorated Timber Beam 45°, Decorated Timber Beam 67°)
- Building Pieces: 10 Timber Poles and Beams (Timber Beam 2m, Timber Beam 4m, Timber Pole 2m, Timber Pole 4m, Timber Beam 26°, Timber Beam 45°, Timber Beam 67°, Timber Roof Cross 26°, Timber Roof Cross 45°, Timber Roof Cross 67°)
- Building Pieces: 15 Scalewood Wall pieces (Scalewood Wall, Scalewood Half Wall, Scalewood Quarter Wall, Scalewood Wall 26° Left, Scalewood Wall 26° Right, Scalewood Wall 26°Left (Inverted), Scalewood Wall 26° Right (inverted), Scalewood Wall 45° Left, Scalewood Wall 45° Right, Scalewood Wall 45°Left (Inverted), Scalewood Wall 45° Right (inverted), Scalewood Wall 67° Left, Scalewood Wall 67° Right, Scalewood Wall 67°Left (Inverted), Scalewood Wall 67° Right (inverted))
- Building Piece: Darkwood Beam 67°
- Building Piece: Iron Wood Beam 67°
- Building Piece: Log Beam 67°
- Building Piece: Drawbridge
- Building Piece: Ice Block
- Building Piece: Lathed Timber Wall
- Building Piece: Rustic Drawbridge
- Building Piece: Roundpole Gate
- Building Piece: Stone Fence
- Building Piece: Timber Drawbridge
- Building Piece: Timber Gate
- Building Piece: Timber Wall
- Furniture: Antler Throne
- Furniture: Carved Bench
- Furniture: Carved Chair
- Furniture: Grausten Chest
- Furniture: Long Carved Table
- Furniture: Moose Hide Carpet
- Furniture: Sealskin Rug
- Furniture: Square Carved Table
- Furniture: Wardrobe
- Stack: Ancient Metal Stack
- Stack: Black Metal Stack
- Stack: Bloodgold Stack
- Stack: Bronze Stack
- Stack: Copper Stack
- Stack: Flametal Stack
- Stack: Flint Pile
- Stack: Iron Stack
- Stack: Silver Stack
- Stack: Timberwood Stack
- Stack: Tin Stack
- Stack: Obsidian Pile
- Misc: Birdnest
- Misc: Eternal Pyre
- Misc: Hooded Lantern
- Misc: Snow Lantern
Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: New Creatures
The 1.0 patch also adds multiple new creatures and enemies, along with a new Valheim boss. Find out about them from the list below:
- Enemy: Barka
- Enemy: Elaking
- Enemy: Eyeless One
- Enemy: Fallen Warrior
- Enemy: Gammeltroll
- Enemy: Hexen
- Enemy: Krigen
- Enemy: Hexahedric Pulp
- Enemy: Shapeless Pulp
- Enemy: Tiny Pulp
- Creature/Enemy: Moose (tameable and rideable)
- Creature: Moose Calf
- Creature: Seal
- Creature: Baby Seal
- Creature: Writhan
- Boss: Kall Fimbulbringer
Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: New Food Items
- Food: Baked Poteitr
- Food: Cooked Moose Meat
- Food: Cooked Seal Blubber
- Food: Fish Soup
- Food: Kale
- Food: Kale Chips
- Food: Lingonberries
- Food: Lingonberry Juice
- Food: Luminous Larva
- Food: Meat In Bread
- Food: Meatballs and Poteitr
- Food: Oats
- Food: Oat Flour
- Food: Oat Milk
- Food: Oatmeal
- Food: Oven Pancake
- Food: Pancakes
- Food: Poteitr
- Food: Pulled Bear
- Food: Seal Meat Soup
- Food: Smoked Fish
- Food: Smoked Moose Meat
- Feast: Northern Morning Fare
Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: Other Miscellaneous Things
- Armour: Crown of Roots (purchasable)
- Dungeon: Winding Tunnels
- Dungeon: Mörkhalla
- Location: Abandoned village
- Location: Stave hall
- Location: Ice Pond
- Location: Memorial site
- Location: Forge of Potential
- Lore: New Munin dialogue
- Lore: New dreams
- Lore: New runestones
- Event: “The Jotun have found you”
- Event: “They emerge from below…”
- Upgrade: Deeper Pockets (purchaseable)
- Upgrade: Wider Pockets (purchaseable)
- Valuable: Ancient Coin
- Valuable: Draumyx
- Valuable: Grimvarn
- Valuable: Solryth
- Valuable: Veydris
- Item: Memorial Coal
- Item: Malicious Blood
- Item: Sacrificial Blood
- Item: Salvaged Lantern
- Item: 16 Protection & Battle Idols
- Hairstyle: Masculine
- New music
- Updated functionality for Fader Relic
- Hoe: 2 placeable boulders
- Tweaked how rare enemy drops work, to avoid killing a lot of enemies without ever receiving the drop
- Updated credits
- New dev commands (descriptions found in console ‘help’ command): confirmcheats, achievements, getstat, haslocation, snow, updatecover, cinematic, cinematicsleep, inventorysize, inventoryclean, clearpopups, height, pevents, repairall, resetbuildui, biomeinfo, altbiomes, findbiome, findbiometp
Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: Fixes and Improvements
- New graphic setting: “Draw Distance” shorten or lengthen the game simulation distance (shorter simulation distance improves performance, while longer simulation distance may cause worse performance but can offer epic visuals on high end set ups)
- New save system: Splits world data across chunks to reduce how much data is serialized and written to improve performance, and is designed to be resilient against mid-write failures
- Menu overhaul for Hammer and Serving Tray
- Added build piece author window to HUD which can be enabled in the settings menu, to make it possible to see who built each piece
- Overhauled player movement animations
- Player burns green when attacked by Faders fire
- Added support for Ctrl+Delete and Ctrl+Backspace in text fields
- Magica Cloth system added for capes and other cloth items
- Overhauled descriptions for all build pieces
- Reduced spawn chance of Bjorn in Black Forest
- Reduced Bjorn health
- Increased durability for Mistlands and Ashlands gear
- Reduced spawn chance of multiple enemies in Ashlands
- Reduced time between spawns of Charred monsters in Ashlands
- Increased mist removal range of Wisp Light, Wisp Torch and Mistwalker, and added mist removal to all Mistlands weapons
- Updated which build pieces are tagged as player base
- Unity engine upgraded
- More creatures have variants with wake up and sleep animations
- Improved blob jump animation
- All hair-and beard styles are now available in the character creator, not just from the Barber Station
- New icon for asksvin hide
- Fixed so that the sun no longer shines through invisible gaps in grausten floor pieces
- Fixed missing plane in Demolisher
- Fixed Z-fighting in rugs
- Fixed a memory leak connected to the mini map
- Optimization tweaks to multiple models (Asksvin Skeleton, Artisan Table, Blast Furnace)
- Optimized world generation to be much faster
- Optimized network traffic usage of terrain manipulation
- Optimized audio to reduce memory usage and reduce lag spikes
- Optimized textures to reduce memory usage
- Items spawned by using cheat commands are now marked as “cheated item” when looked at in inventory
- Added vibration support to some controllers and platforms (Mac: Dualshock controllers, Windows: Dualshock & Xbox controllers, Xbox: Xbox controllers)
- Use a fixed time budget for removing navmesh links, which should slightly improve frame pacing on weaker systems
- Added EULA for playing online
- Main menu cleaned up, changelog hidden by default
- Added Ukrainian as an officially supported language
- It’s now easier to jump up on edges while in the water
- Fixed Ashstone and Ancient (Ashlands ruins) not having the correct foot step effects
- Fixed harpoon released text and max summon texts not being localized
- Various improvements to old dev commands
- Fixed some IPv6-related bugs
- Fixed keyboard key hint “[1-8]” being shown when using a controller
- Improved graphics preset descriptions
- “Balanced” graphics preset is now selectable on non-120 Hz TVs and fall back to “Performance” preset when 60 Hz output is used
- Fixed Manage Saves menu loading too slowly when V-sync is enabled
- Improved CPU performance by removing an unnecessary per-frame check that had a large CPU cost, particularly on Xbox One
- Show Xbox user in the main menu on Xbox versions of the game
- Fixed aliasing in Xbox profile pictures
- Improved ambient occlusion
- Various bug fixes and improvements
So, that’s the complete Valheim 1.0 patch notes. Share your feedback on the new patch in the comments section below.