Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: Deep North, 40+ New Weapons, Achievements, and Much More

Valheim 1.0 update is here, and the game is finally released after years of early access. The new patch brings the Deep North region, and with it comes a huge number of weapons, creatures, and crafting recipes. The patch has also made a ton of quality-of-life improvements to the game. So, learn about everything new in the patch by following our Valheim 1.0 patch notes.

The Valheim 1.0 changes are here and the patch adds a huge amount of new content to the game, including new Valheim console commands. Checking out all the updates right away can be a hassle, so here are some key highlights of the Valheim 1.0 patch notes.

New Biome : Deep North is the new Biome in Valheim.

: Deep North is the new Biome in Valheim. Weapons : 40+ new weapons have been added with the new update.

: 40+ new weapons have been added with the new update. Creatures : 10+ new creatures, which include one new boss, have been added with Deep North.

: 10+ new creatures, which include one new boss, have been added with Deep North. Customization : All hairstyles and beard styles are now available from the start.

: All hairstyles and beard styles are now available from the start. Achievements : With the release of Valheim 1.0, the game has added 53 achievements in the game.

: With the release of Valheim 1.0, the game has added 53 achievements in the game. Snow : Players will have to clear the snow before they can build in the Deep North.

: Players will have to clear the snow before they can build in the Deep North. Frozen Seas and Lakes : Frozen seas and ponds have been added, where players can slip.

: Frozen seas and ponds have been added, where players can slip. Jotun : The Jotun have begun their invasion of Valheim. Set out into the world to halt their advance.

: The Jotun have begun their invasion of Valheim. Set out into the world to halt their advance. Grappling Hook : Grappling Hook has been added in Valheim.

: Grappling Hook has been added in Valheim. Alternate Biome versions : The outer edges of your Valheim seed can have alternate versions of earlier biomes.

: The outer edges of your Valheim seed can have alternate versions of earlier biomes. Mysterious Idols : New mysterious idols are scattered throughout the world. Players can bring them to a hidden forge to upgrade their items further.

: New mysterious idols are scattered throughout the world. Players can bring them to a hidden forge to upgrade their items further. New cinematics have been added in the game.

have been added in the game. Upgrade Inventory: Visit Haldor to find upgrades to your inventory.

Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: Crafting and Craftable Items

Check out all Valheim recipes and materials that are added in the 1.0 update:

Material: Bloodgold

Material: Crown Jewel

Material: Dead Pulp

Material: Elaking Hair Bundle

Material: Embers

Material: Frostcore

Material: Frostfire Essence

Material: Frozen Branch

Material: Hook

Material: Ice

Material: Leather Straps

Material: Liquid Frost

Material: Long Claws

Material: Moose Hide

Material: Moose Meat

Material: Moose Sinew

Material: Molds & Casts

Material: Nornathread

Material: Petrified Tissue

Material: Seal Blubber

Material: Seal Pelt

Material: Seasoning of the Gourd (purchaseable)

Material: Thunderblood Essence

Material: Timberwood

Material: Writhan Roots

Material: Barka Trophy

Material: Elaking Trophy

Material: Eyeless One Trophy

Material: Frost Blob Trophy

Material: Hexen Trophy

Material: Krigen Trophy

Material: Lava Blob Trophy

Material: Moose Trophy

Material: Pulp Trophy

Material: Seal Trophy

Material: Writhan Trophy

Plantable: Kale

Plantable: Oats

Plantable: Poteitr

Plantable: Timberwood

Production: Frigid Kiln

Production: Frost Foundry

Black Forge Extension: Smith’s Aprons

Cauldron Extension: Smoker

Galdr Table Extension: Standing Loom

Weapon: Nord Sword

Weapon: Nord Greatsword

Weapon: Nord Atgeir

Weapon: Nord Mace

Weapon: Nord Sledge

Weapon: Nord Axe

Weapon: Nord Greataxe

Weapon: Nord Spear

Weapon: Nord Dagger

Weapon: Nord Knucklechains

Weapon: Nord Bow

Weapon: Nord Crossbow

Weapon: Frostfire Sword

Weapon: Frostfire Greatsword

Weapon: Frostfire Atgeir

Weapon: Frostfire Mace

Weapon: Frostfire Sledge

Weapon: Frostfire Axe

Weapon: Frostfire Greataxe

Weapon: Frostfire Spear

Weapon: Frostfire Dagger

Weapon: Frostfire Knucklechains

Weapon: Frostfire Bow

Weapon: Frostfire Crossbow

Weapon: Thunderblood Sword

Weapon: Thunderblood Greatsword

Weapon: Thunderblood Atgeir

Weapon: Thunderblood Mace

Weapon: Thunderblood Sledge

Weapon: Thunderblood Axe

Weapon: Thunderblood Greataxe

Weapon: Thunderblood Spear

Weapon: Thunderblood Dagger

Weapon: Thunderblood Knucklechains

Weapon: Thunderblood Bow

Weapon: Thunderblood Crossbow

Staff: Echo Spike

Staff: Spirit Caller

Staff: Northern Vengeance

Staff: Lightning Strike

Shield: Nord Buckler

Shield: Nord Shield

Shield: Nord Greatshield

Shield: Shield of Roots

Armour: Crown of Valheim

Armour set: Breastplace of the Protector, Trousers of the Protector, Helmet of the Protector

Armour set: Chestpiece of the Vanguard, Trousers of the Vanguard, Hood of the Vanguard

Armour set: Robes of the Caller, Trousers of the Caller, Headdress of the Caller

Armour set: Lox Fur Jacket, Lox Fur Trousers, Lox Fur Hood

Ammunition: Bloodgold Arrow

Ammunition: Bloodgold Bolt

Ammunition: Bloodgold Missile

Ammunition: Bloodgold Payload

Trinket: Neckstabber

Trinket: Witch Crown

Cape: Moose Hide Cape

Cape: Cape of the Caller

Bomb: Ember Charge

Item: Intricate Key

Item: Moose Saddle

Item: Snowball

Tool: Snow Shovel

Tool: Grappling Hook

Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: Build Pieces and Furniture

Building Pieces: 4 Ashwood pieces (Ashwood Wall 67°, Ashwood Wall 67° Inverted, Ashwood Roof Cross 67°, Ashwood Beam 67°)

Building Pieces: 4 Shingle Roof pieces (Shingle Roof 67°, Single Roof Inner Corner 67°, Shingle Roof Outer Corner 67°, Shingle Roof Ridge 67°)

Building Pieces: 4 Thatch Roof pieces (Thatch Roof 67°, Thatch Roof Inner Corner 67°, Thatch Roof Outer Corner 67°, Thatch Roof Ridge 67°)

Building Pieces: 4 Wooden pieces (Wood Wall 67° Wood Wall 67° Inverted, Wood Beam 67°, Wood Roof Cross 67°)

Building Pieces: 5 Decorated Timber Poles and Beams (Decorated Timber Beam 2m, Decorated Timber Pole 2m, Decorated Timber Beam 26°, Decorated Timber Beam 45°, Decorated Timber Beam 67°)

Building Pieces: 10 Timber Poles and Beams (Timber Beam 2m, Timber Beam 4m, Timber Pole 2m, Timber Pole 4m, Timber Beam 26°, Timber Beam 45°, Timber Beam 67°, Timber Roof Cross 26°, Timber Roof Cross 45°, Timber Roof Cross 67°)

Building Pieces: 15 Scalewood Wall pieces (Scalewood Wall, Scalewood Half Wall, Scalewood Quarter Wall, Scalewood Wall 26° Left, Scalewood Wall 26° Right, Scalewood Wall 26°Left (Inverted), Scalewood Wall 26° Right (inverted), Scalewood Wall 45° Left, Scalewood Wall 45° Right, Scalewood Wall 45°Left (Inverted), Scalewood Wall 45° Right (inverted), Scalewood Wall 67° Left, Scalewood Wall 67° Right, Scalewood Wall 67°Left (Inverted), Scalewood Wall 67° Right (inverted))

Building Piece: Darkwood Beam 67°

Building Piece: Iron Wood Beam 67°

Building Piece: Log Beam 67°

Building Piece: Drawbridge

Building Piece: Ice Block

Building Piece: Lathed Timber Wall

Building Piece: Rustic Drawbridge

Building Piece: Roundpole Gate

Building Piece: Stone Fence

Building Piece: Timber Drawbridge

Building Piece: Timber Gate

Building Piece: Timber Wall

Furniture: Antler Throne

Furniture: Carved Bench

Furniture: Carved Chair

Furniture: Grausten Chest

Furniture: Long Carved Table

Furniture: Moose Hide Carpet

Furniture: Sealskin Rug

Furniture: Square Carved Table

Furniture: Wardrobe

Stack: Ancient Metal Stack

Stack: Black Metal Stack

Stack: Bloodgold Stack

Stack: Bronze Stack

Stack: Copper Stack

Stack: Flametal Stack

Stack: Flint Pile

Stack: Iron Stack

Stack: Silver Stack

Stack: Timberwood Stack

Stack: Tin Stack

Stack: Obsidian Pile

Misc: Birdnest

Misc: Eternal Pyre

Misc: Hooded Lantern

Misc: Snow Lantern

Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: New Creatures

The 1.0 patch also adds multiple new creatures and enemies, along with a new Valheim boss. Find out about them from the list below:

Enemy: Barka

Enemy: Elaking

Enemy: Eyeless One

Enemy: Fallen Warrior

Enemy: Gammeltroll

Enemy: Hexen

Enemy: Krigen

Enemy: Hexahedric Pulp

Enemy: Shapeless Pulp

Enemy: Tiny Pulp

Creature/Enemy: Moose (tameable and rideable)

Creature: Moose Calf

Creature: Seal

Creature: Baby Seal

Creature: Writhan

Boss: Kall Fimbulbringer

Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: New Food Items

Food: Baked Poteitr

Food: Cooked Moose Meat

Food: Cooked Seal Blubber

Food: Fish Soup

Food: Kale

Food: Kale Chips

Food: Lingonberries

Food: Lingonberry Juice

Food: Luminous Larva

Food: Meat In Bread

Food: Meatballs and Poteitr

Food: Oats

Food: Oat Flour

Food: Oat Milk

Food: Oatmeal

Food: Oven Pancake

Food: Pancakes

Food: Poteitr

Food: Pulled Bear

Food: Seal Meat Soup

Food: Smoked Fish

Food: Smoked Moose Meat

Feast: Northern Morning Fare

Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: Other Miscellaneous Things

Armour: Crown of Roots (purchasable)

Dungeon: Winding Tunnels

Dungeon: Mörkhalla

Location: Abandoned village

Location: Stave hall

Location: Ice Pond

Location: Memorial site

Location: Forge of Potential

Lore: New Munin dialogue

Lore: New dreams

Lore: New runestones

Event: “The Jotun have found you”

Event: “They emerge from below…”

Upgrade: Deeper Pockets (purchaseable)

Upgrade: Wider Pockets (purchaseable)

Valuable: Ancient Coin

Valuable: Draumyx

Valuable: Grimvarn

Valuable: Solryth

Valuable: Veydris

Item: Memorial Coal

Item: Malicious Blood

Item: Sacrificial Blood

Item: Salvaged Lantern

Item: 16 Protection & Battle Idols

Hairstyle: Masculine

New music

Updated functionality for Fader Relic

Hoe: 2 placeable boulders

Tweaked how rare enemy drops work, to avoid killing a lot of enemies without ever receiving the drop

Updated credits

New dev commands (descriptions found in console ‘help’ command): confirmcheats, achievements, getstat, haslocation, snow, updatecover, cinematic, cinematicsleep, inventorysize, inventoryclean, clearpopups, height, pevents, repairall, resetbuildui, biomeinfo, altbiomes, findbiome, findbiometp

Valheim 1.0 Patch Notes: Fixes and Improvements

New graphic setting: “Draw Distance” shorten or lengthen the game simulation distance (shorter simulation distance improves performance, while longer simulation distance may cause worse performance but can offer epic visuals on high end set ups)

New save system: Splits world data across chunks to reduce how much data is serialized and written to improve performance, and is designed to be resilient against mid-write failures

Menu overhaul for Hammer and Serving Tray

Added build piece author window to HUD which can be enabled in the settings menu, to make it possible to see who built each piece

Overhauled player movement animations

Player burns green when attacked by Faders fire

Added support for Ctrl+Delete and Ctrl+Backspace in text fields

Magica Cloth system added for capes and other cloth items

Overhauled descriptions for all build pieces

Reduced spawn chance of Bjorn in Black Forest

Reduced Bjorn health

Increased durability for Mistlands and Ashlands gear

Reduced spawn chance of multiple enemies in Ashlands

Reduced time between spawns of Charred monsters in Ashlands

Increased mist removal range of Wisp Light, Wisp Torch and Mistwalker, and added mist removal to all Mistlands weapons

Updated which build pieces are tagged as player base

Unity engine upgraded

More creatures have variants with wake up and sleep animations

Improved blob jump animation

All hair-and beard styles are now available in the character creator, not just from the Barber Station

New icon for asksvin hide

Fixed so that the sun no longer shines through invisible gaps in grausten floor pieces

Fixed missing plane in Demolisher

Fixed Z-fighting in rugs

Fixed a memory leak connected to the mini map

Optimization tweaks to multiple models (Asksvin Skeleton, Artisan Table, Blast Furnace)

Optimized world generation to be much faster

Optimized network traffic usage of terrain manipulation

Optimized audio to reduce memory usage and reduce lag spikes

Optimized textures to reduce memory usage

Items spawned by using cheat commands are now marked as “cheated item” when looked at in inventory

Added vibration support to some controllers and platforms (Mac: Dualshock controllers, Windows: Dualshock & Xbox controllers, Xbox: Xbox controllers)

Use a fixed time budget for removing navmesh links, which should slightly improve frame pacing on weaker systems

Added EULA for playing online

Main menu cleaned up, changelog hidden by default

Added Ukrainian as an officially supported language

It’s now easier to jump up on edges while in the water

Fixed Ashstone and Ancient (Ashlands ruins) not having the correct foot step effects

Fixed harpoon released text and max summon texts not being localized

Various improvements to old dev commands

Fixed some IPv6-related bugs

Fixed keyboard key hint “[1-8]” being shown when using a controller

Improved graphics preset descriptions

“Balanced” graphics preset is now selectable on non-120 Hz TVs and fall back to “Performance” preset when 60 Hz output is used

Fixed Manage Saves menu loading too slowly when V-sync is enabled

Improved CPU performance by removing an unnecessary per-frame check that had a large CPU cost, particularly on Xbox One

Show Xbox user in the main menu on Xbox versions of the game

Fixed aliasing in Xbox profile pictures

Improved ambient occlusion

Various bug fixes and improvements

So, that’s the complete Valheim 1.0 patch notes. Share your feedback on the new patch in the comments section below.