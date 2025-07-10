New Superman (2025) Clip Reveals the Hammer of Boravia’s Connection to Lex Luthor

As the release of Superman is right around the corner, we have yet another clip from the movie revealing a detail most of us wouldn’t have anticipated. As we all know, The Hammer of Boravia is a new addition to the DCU, and while we are awaiting more information on the character, the new Superman clip reveals a connection it has to Lex Luthor. So, if you are as excited as we are for the premiere of Superman, here is everything you should know about the new Superman (2025) clip featuring Lex Luthor and the Hammer of Boravia.

How Are the Hammer of Boravia and Lex Luthor Related in Superman?

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

In the new clip from Superman released by IGN, we see the Man of Steel going head-to-head with a towering new threat, The Hammer of Boravia. What makes the scene even more intriguing is the fact that Lex Luthor appears to be controlling or at least programming the suit in real time. This pretty much confirms that the Hammer of Boravia is either created or co-created by Lex himself, with one clear goal: to take down Superman.

Now, while the footage does give us a taste of the action, it keeps one major detail under wraps; we still don’t know who’s inside that monstrous armor.

Is it a hired brute, a pawn in Lex’s game, or someone completely unexpected? Guess we’ll have to wait until the movie drops to find out. However, if you have any guesses regarding who it could be under the suit, do let us know in the comments, and let’s wait and see what happens.