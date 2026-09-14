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New Helldivers 2 Warbond ‘Ironclad Democracy’ Leaked, Coming September 22

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Helldivers 2 official key art.
Image Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios
In Short
  • A brand-new Helldivers 2 Premium Warbond, titled "Ironclad Democracy" is heading to the game on September 22, 2026.
  • A leaked trailer showcases the Warbond’s major content drops, including the new Helmet Durability Check Emote.
  • The Warbond will include two new Primary Weapons, a Secondary Weapon, two Throwables, and more.
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Super Earth’s artillery has seemingly fired a Stratagem full of leaks a little too early, as a new Helldivers 2 Warbond, titled “Ironclad Democracy,” has surfaced online after PlayStation reportedly leaked its trailer ahead of schedule, giving players an early look at the upcoming battle pass. The Warbond is reportedly set to launch on September 22, 2026.

Unlike the Helldivers 2 Halo ODST Legendary Warbond, the upcoming one will be a Premium-tier Warbond, priced at 1,000 Super Credits. X user MachDominus leaked a 1-minute-36-second trailer for Helldivers 2 that showcases tons of new Warbond content dropping in the game in exactly one week, and here’s what’s revealed so far:

  • Heavy Armor Set: BFM-220 Ironclad
  • Primary Weapon #1: GL-15 Evictor
  • Throwable #1: G-60 Anti-Tank Seeker
  • New Tank Patterns
  • Light Armor Set: BFM-16 Tanker
  • Primary Weapon #2: AR-11 Arbitrator
  • Throwable #2: G-8 Immolation
  • Secondary Weapon: P-34 Breacher
  • Emote: Helmet Durability Check
The Automatons in Helldivers 2.
Image Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

The trailer does not showcase the Armor Passives for either the BFM-220 Ironclad or the BFM-16 Tanker Armor sets in Helldivers 2, but in terms of looks, both sets already look dashing. Meanwhile, the AR-11 Arbitrator steals the spotlight, essentially offering players a two-for-one weapon package.

The Arbitrator’s primary firing mode uses 4mm ammunition with a 45-ammo capacity, while the secondary firing mode uses 10-gauge shotgun shells for heavier damage at close range. The P-34 Breacher also stands out, firing thermite-loaded shells that deal rapid incendiary damage.

On the other hand, the GL-15 Evictor in the new Warbond is a unique pump-action grenade launcher that should take care of heavy artillery automatons such as Annihilator Tanks, Shredder Tanks, and Factory Striders in Helldivers 2.

Lastly, perhaps the best emote in the new Helldivers 2 “Ironclad Democracy” Warbond is the Helmet Durability Check Emote, which will allow players to headbutt enemies and whack Automatons to the ground. So, are you excited for the new Helldivers 2 Warbond? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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