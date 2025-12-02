Sony Finalizes the Director for Helldivers Live-Action Movie and It’s in Safe Hands

If you think that your nearest theater was out of democracy’s reach, you’d be dead wrong, as it is now confirmed that Sony is moving forward with the live-action Helldivers movie announced in January 2025. Helldivers 2 was released as a sequel to the original 2015 game and completely took over the gaming scene. The game sold over 12 million units across PS5 and PC in just the first 4 months, and recently, it arrived on Xbox as well, acting as a mediator to the long-standing console wars. Now, Sony has hired Justin Lin as the director for this project, and here is everything you should know about it.

Justin Lin Will Direct the Live-Action Helldivers Movie

Image Credit: DFree/Shutterstock

Sony has tapped Justin Lin, mostly known for his work on the Fast and the Furious franchise. He will be working with Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions to bring Helldivers to life. Along with him, Gary Dauberman, the writer behind hits like ‘Annabelle’ and ‘IT’ under his belt, is set to write the script for the upcoming movie.

While the concept of Helldivers is not unfamiliar to Sony due to its Starship Troopers franchise, getting this movie right is crucial for Sony since the fanbase for this game is massive. This would not be the first time Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have worked together on a project. Previously, they gave us the live-action adaptation of Uncharted, which became one of the top 10 highest-grossing video game adaptations globally, with a Box Office collection of $407 million.

So, by the looks of it, Helldivers seem to be in good hands. As of now, we do not have a tentative release date for this project, but since it is currently in really early stages, we could get it on our screens sometime around mid-2027. What would you like to see in this adaptation? Let us know in the comments.