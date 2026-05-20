New D&D Game from Star Wars and God of War Vet Axed by Hasbro; Fans Are Gutted

It’s not even been a year since Giant Skull Studio announced its new action-adventure title set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. Now, Giant Skull Studio’s new D&D game has been cancelled by Wizards of the Coast (owned by Hasbro), and fans are disheartened.

New Dungeons and Dragons Game From Giant Skull Studio Officially Axed by Hasbro

Stig Asmussen, the veteran director behind popular titles such as God of War 3 and the best Star Wars games (Jedi series), was working on a new action-adventure title based on Dungeons and Dragons at his newly established Giant Skull Studios. It was officially revealed in June 2025, and the development was progressing in full swing.

Unexpectedly, Hasbro has terminated the publishing deal for the new D&D game from Giant Skull, according to a new Bloomberg report. Both Wizards of the Coast and Giant Skull Studio have confirmed the cancellation of their upcoming D&D game to Jason Schrier of Bloomberg.

Image Credit: Giant Skull Studio

It should be noted that numerous experienced developers from Respawn Entertainment were working on the new Dungeons and Dragons game. And now we will never get a chance to experience Giant Skull’s D&D game. A spokesperson for Wizards of the Coast commented on the game’s cancellation:

While we decided not to pursue an early concept from Giant Skull, we have great respect for Stig Asmussen and his team and value our ongoing relationship

As you can see here, the reason behind the axing of the D&D is still up in the air. Neither Hasbro nor Giant Skull Studio has revealed the reason for cancellation at the time of writing. Coincidentally, the Dungeons and Dragons project was shut down at the same time as the ongoing reorganisation at Wizards of the Coast.

Stig Asmussen also shared his thoughts about his time working with Wizards of the Coast. “Things are good at Giant Skull,” Asmussen said. Currently, he is negotiating with Wizards of the Coast and other new companies for publishing deals. On the other hand, Wizards of the Coast is also actively considering new pitches from the Giant Skull team.

D&D fans eagerly waiting for the Giant Skull game are devastated by this unexpected update. “This one hurts. I was really excited for this game,” a D&D fan commented. While another fan pointed out that this would have been the perfect opportunity to explore the uncharted territories in the D&D universe: “Sucks because, as crazy as this sounds to hear, we don’t really get enough Dungeons and Dragons games. So many properties and worlds left largely untouched gaming-wise.”

Stig could have nailed the action-adventure title in the D&D universe, as fans are yearning for one: “Such a bogus man, all I want is new D&D games. It’s such a large world. Sure, we have the old ones to play, and those are great, but gosh, I would love an action game to explore Faerun in.”

So, let’s hope Stig Asmussen and his team will be back with another exciting single-player action-adventure title soon. In the meantime, what do you think about the cancellation of the new D&D game? Let us know in the comments below.