Lizzie McGuire’s Beloved Dad Robert Carradine Dies at 71; Here’s Everything We Know

It’s a sad day for movie fans, as the popular and legendary American actor Robert Carradine passed away at the age of 71. It was recently confirmed by Robert Caradine’s family that the actor has taken his own life. Robert had contributed greatly to the television and film industry for over 5 decades, so the news of his recent passing has shocked the industry.

Robert Carradine Cause of Death Revealed

In the official statement to Deadline, Robert’s family said:

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him…..At this time, we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Keith Carradine, Robert’s brother, says that his brother was struggling with the Bipolar Disorder. Robert gave it his all to fight the illness, but eventually it got the best of him. However, Keith says that he wants to celebrate Robert for his struggle to fight the illness. It’s obviously a sad time for Robert’s family, and they wish to get some privacy to deal with such a difficult time.

Robert Carradine Movies and TV Shows

For the unquantified, Robert Carradine was an incredibly popular actor who appeared in numerous films and TV shows. The actor started his acting career back in 1971 with the Bonanza TV show. Since then, Robert become a part of several critically-acclaimed movies and TV shows. Some of his best works include the Kung Fu TV series, The Cowboys film, Revenge of the Nerds, and many more. However, most TV show fanatics may remember Robert for his role as Lizzie McGuire’s father in the popular Disney TV show. Regardless, here’s a list of some of Robert’s best TV shows and movies.

Robert Carradine’s Movies

Revenge of the Nerds movie series ( 1984-1994)

Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Ghost of Mars (2001)

Mean Guns (1997)

Tag: The Assassination Game (1982)

Number One with a Bullet (1987)

Tooth and Nail (2007)

Supercross (2005)

Wavelength (1983)

Robert Carradine’s TV Shows

Kung Fu (1972–1975)

The Cowboys (1974)

Lizzie McGuire (2001–2004)

King of the Nerds (2013–2015) — Host

Bonanza (1972)

Columbo (1974)

The Big Bang Theory (2013) — Guest appearance

Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2003)

The Tommyknockers (Miniseries, 1993)

Tales of the Gold Monkey (1982–1983)

The Fall Guy (1981–1986)

Diagnosis: Murder (1995)

Of course, there are a lot more movies and TV shows by Robert, but these are the most noteworthy ones. While we’ll definitely miss the actor, his incredible work on the screen will stay with us for a long time.