Netflix Unveils a New Trailer for Live-Action One Piece Season 2 Ahead of Next Month’s Premiere

Following its incredible debut in 2023, the One Piece live-action series’s second season was delayed due to lengthy production and unforeseen strikes. After patiently biding our time, the wait for the One Piece live-action Season 2 is almost over as it premieres next month on March 10th. A few weeks ago, Netflix turned our attention to Baroque Works in a trailer, and now they have released yet another trailer for live-action One Piece Season 2 today.

Ahead of the global premiere next month, to tease the big adventures in the Grand Line, from Logue Town to the Drum Island Kingdom, awaits the Straw Hat Pirates in live-action One Piece Season 2. You can watch the latest trailer for One Piece live-action Season 2 below:

The latest trailer unpacks the different locations the Straw Hat Pirates will be visiting, along with plenty of new characters we will meet along the way in One Piece Season 2. All the signs highlight the live-action One Piece Season 2 as a grander adventure than we witnessed in the debut season.

So, gear up to watch the best of the One Piece live-action has to offer next month on March 10. All eight episodes will be dropped on the same day. Mark your calendars and get a Netflix subscription if you haven’t yet.

That said, what do you think about the new trailer for One Piece live-action Season 2? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.