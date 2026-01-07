Netflix Reveals 2026 Slate: Here Are Major Titles Coming to Netflix This Year

Netflix has finally revealed what 2026 holds for the cinephiles through an electrifying What’s Next video, and I should admit that it couldn’t be more awesome. From the most anticipated sequels to the returns of the major franchises, the video clip revealed it all. We also got to witness the first look of our beloved Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes and Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. The clip ultimately suggested that 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most promising years for the streaming giant.

So, What’s Next For Netflix in 2026?

Netflix’s What Next trailer opens with a young woman being sent to different worlds by a fortune-teller, portrayed by Teyana Taylor, who was recently seen in One Battle After Another as Perfidia Beverly Hills. Through the young women’s eyes, we get glimpses of Bridgerton Season 4, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Emily in Paris Season 6, 3 Body Problem Season 2, The Gentleman Season 2, One Piece Live-Action Season 2, Devil May Cry Season 2, Enola Holmes 3, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, and more.

If you believe that Netflix has teased the entire 2026 lineup in the video, you’re mistaken. The streaming giant’s 2026 slate is way longer than you can even imagine. Reportedly, the platform is all set to release 110 series and 44 movies this year. So, it’s time for us to rejoice.

Over the years, Netflix has proven itself to be the best streaming platform by consistently expanding its library with diverse projects. It has raised fans’ expectations by offering a broad range of titles that cater to different audiences worldwide.

Now, as the competition tends to grow, Netflix seems to stand strong; well, that’s what the What’s Next video indicates. So, which upcoming titles on Netflix excite you the most? Do let us know in the comments below.