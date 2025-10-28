Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Release Date Is Here

OPLA Season 1 proved itself to be a star in 2023. By respecting the story crafted by Eichiro Oda, it turned out to be a stunner. And above all, the perfect casting and the strong performances added heavily to its success. Fans have been waiting for the second season for a long time now. While the creators kept the fandom busy by revealing major production details, we now finally have a release date for One Piece Live-Action Season 2.

Image Credit: X/@Netflix

One Piece Season 2 will be released on Netflix on March 10, 2026. So, don’t forget to mark your calendars or set an alarm on your phones to prevent any delay.

If you live in a hot region, you may need some winter clothes, as the snowy setting of OPLA Season 2 will make you feel cold. Netflix reveals that the second season will take us to Drum Island. It is called the winter island, where we would get to see a lot of snow.

Also, excitingly, the creators found a creative way to film the scenes in a place where the picture was very different. So, even though Drum Island was created with fake snow, it won’t give us a sense of its artificiality. Speaking to Tudum, the co-showrunner of OPLA, Joe Tracz, states, ‘Drum Kingdom is a winter island. It’s our medieval Winterfell Game of Thrones location.’

The official synopsis hints at the exciting yet dangerous adventures that our beloved Straw Hat Pirates will embark on in the second season.

”Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, production of many television shows froze, delaying their releases. So, now that One Piece Season 2 has an official date of premiere, we should rejoice as it has come out of that “uncertainty” phase.

Well, we know that we will reunite with our beloved Luffy and his Crew in 2026, which is yet not that close. So, let’s keep our hopes high for the magic the new season will bring.