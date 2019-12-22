We saw the startup story of social media giant Facebook on David Fincher’s biographical drama film The Social Network. Popular Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify is now getting its Netflix Original series portraying its early stages.

In a press release, Netflix revealed that it gained inspiration to make this show from the book ‘Spotify Untold’ by authors Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud. The series will be made in Swedish and English languages.

“The founding tale of Spotify is a great example of how a local story can have a global impact. We are really excited about bringing this success story to life and we look forward to continuing our great collaboration with director Per-Olav Sørensen and the team at Yellow Bird UK.”, said Tesha Crawford, Director of International Originals Northern Europe at Netflix.

As you might have guessed, the series will revolve around the success story of Spotify and the struggles the Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and his partner Martin Lorentzon faced to offer free music legally. In fact, Spotify is one of the key players that changed the way we listen to music, especially at times when piracy was at its peak.

The title of the series has not been decided yet. Per-Olav Sørensen will direct the show. The production company responsible for the series is Yellow Bird UK led by Berna Levin.

“I am excited to bring the story of Sweden based Spotify to life on the screen. It is an ongoing fairytale in modern history about how Swedish wiz kids changed the music industry forever. The story is truly exciting and challenging. Challenging because the Spotify story has not ended yet – it is still running with high speed and will probably change while we work on the project.”, says Per-Olav Sørensen.

Netflix did not reveal the release date of the series. However, we will keep an eye on it to update you as it happens and hence, stay tuned.