Minecraft Snapshot 25W33A Adds Iron-Copper Golem Bond, Chat Drafts, and More

Mojang is in full testing mode for the Minecraft Fall drop of the year. Expect more snapshots and previews to be dropped each week with lots of QoL changes and new features. This time, the latest Minecraft Snapshot 25W33A brings a heartwarming golem interaction as well as improved chat handling features.

Iron and Copper Golems Share a Wholesome New Interaction in Minecraft

Coming straight to the delightful interaction in the update, iron golems can plant a decorative flower on the nearby copper golems. The flower will stay until the copper golem becomes a statue.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

The flower will fall naturally when the copper golem freezes to become a statue block. Alternatively, you can always use a shear to remove the flower if you want to be the strict parent. This interaction is purely decorative and serves no buff or nerf to either of the golems.

Minecraft Snapshot 25W33A Brings Chat Drafts, Shelf Tweaks

The next set of improvements includes unsent chat messages being saved as chat drafts. This only happens when the chat is closed unexpectedly, like dying or opening a certain dialogue box. The intentional closing of a chat box won’t save the draft.

The saved drafts are displayed as grayed out text and can be recovered by typing more words in the text box, highlighting the text, or moving the cursor to the right. Other notable changes include:

The End dimension now features a purple flash of light, while the vibrant visual feature is still on its way to appear in the Java edition.

The items stored in the Minecraft shelves will now be centered by default, and their sizes have been updated for better visuals.

While teleporting to the Nether dimension, you can keep your chat open and text other players.

Players in the current server will always be visible in the Social Interactions screen from now on.

That completes all the new features of the Minecraft Snapshot 25W33A. So check all these additions by downloading the latest patch on your Minecraft launcher. So, do you support the brand new iron golem and copper golem relationship? Let us know in the comments below.