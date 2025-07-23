Minecraft Preview 1.21.110.20 Brings Copper Golem Statues and Shelves

The latest Minecraft Bedrock preview introduces exciting new features and refinements, which will be available in the third game drop of 2025. We now have copper golem statues, functional shelves, and a variety of gameplay improvements. All these changes will further enhance the creativity and automation of players. So, if you’re curious about the new features in Minecraft Preview 1.21.110.20, check out everything below.

Copper Golems Can Now Turn Into Statues

The most beloved Copper Golem in Minecraft now receives a major mechanical feature in the latest preview. When completely oxidized, the hard-working Copper Golem transforms into a Copper Golem statue, striking a random pose and dropping the item it was holding. Not only are these statues decorative items, but they are interactive in the following ways:

Interaction with empty hand: Right-clicking the copper golem statue with an empty hand will change its pose.

Right-clicking the copper golem statue with an empty hand will change its pose. Reanimating Copper Golem: Players can scrape off the patina on a copper golem statue to bring it back to life.

Players can scrape off the patina on a copper golem statue to bring it back to life. Redstone functionality: When you connect a copper golem statue to a redstone comparator, it will emit redstone signals depending on its unique pose.

Similar to copper blocks, the copper golem statues in Minecraft are available in different colors of their oxidized variants. Additionally, if you name a statue using a nametag, it will retain the name as well.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

Minecraft Preview 1.21.110.20 Brings Interactive Shelves

All the crafting fanatics in the game will now have a new way to store and display blocks or items instead of using the single-use item frames. The shelves can be crafted using 6 stacks of matching stripped logs or stripped stems of any wood type as follows:

Oak

Spruce

Birch

Jungle

Acacia

Dark Oak

Mangrove

Cherry

Pale Oak

Bamboo

Crimson

Warped

Blocks of Stripped Bamboo

This way, you can get 6 shelves, having the following functional features:

Quick Swapping Items : You can interact with any of the three front-facing slots on the shelf to swap the item in your main hand.

: You can interact with any of the three front-facing slots on the shelf to swap the item in your main hand. Redstone enabled swapping: Redstone-powered items can connect and swap multiple hotbar items at once. While one shelf can swap your three rightmost hotbar items, two connected shelves do for six, and three connected shelves swap all your nine hotbar items.

Therefore, this new feature will open the innovative minds of all crafters to make new structures in the game. You can check all these new features right away by playing the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.20. Moreover, you no longer need to toggle any experimental features as they’re turned on by default, so jump right into your existing world. Do you like the functionality of the copper golem statues and wooden shelves? Let us know in the comments below.