Home > News > Kirsten Dunst Lands a Role in ‘A Minecraft Movie 2,’ Fulfilling Longtime Dream

Kirsten Dunst Lands a Role in ‘A Minecraft Movie 2,’ Fulfilling Longtime Dream

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Kirsten Dunst
Image Credit: Kirsten Dunst (via Instagram/@kirstendunst)
In Short
  • Kirsten Dunst is officially cast in A Minecraft Movie 2.
  • Kirsten Dunst portrays the role of Alex in the sequel movie.
  • Alex is speculated to be Steve's romantic interest.

A Minecraft Movie was a sensation among Gen-Z fans, raking in nearly a billion dollars after its release last year. As the ending hinted at a follow-up movie, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures officially greenlit the untitled sequel in 2025. A Minecraft Movie 2 production is about to commence in May, and we have received exciting news about a new cast member joining Minecraft 2. Kirsten Dunst, the Spider-Man star, is joining the cast of A Minecraft Movie 2.

An exclusive report from Deadline has now confirmed that Kirsten Dunst is officially cast in A Minecraft Movie 2 as Alex. Alex was teased at the end of A Minecraft Movie, and in case you didn’t know, Alex is speculated to be Steve’s romantic interest in the sequel movie. The actress also confirmed the casting news with the caption “My dream came true” on Instagram.

In an interview with Town & Country in 2025, Kirsten Dunst remarked that her kids loved A Minecraft Movie (review) and she would love to star in A Minecraft Movie 2. She also jokingly remarked that she would like to make a pile of cash, “Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?” Now it is a full-circle moment for Kirsten Dunst as her dream has officially become a reality today.

Nevertheless, Kirsten will play a major role alongside Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry, and Jennifer Coolidge. That said, what role do you think Kirsten Dunst will play in Minecraft 2? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

An entertainment writer with a passion for analyzing and sharing insights on movies, shows, and anime.

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