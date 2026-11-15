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Minecraft Is Getting a Boomerang-Like Throwing Disc Weapon in 2027

Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
Minecraft new Throwing Disc weapon
Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios
In Short
  • Mojang revealed the Minecraft Throwing Disc weapon during TwitchCon San Diego on November 14, 2026.
  • The weapon will have five crafting tiers: Copper, Iron, Gold, Diamond, and Netherite.
  • The Bedrock Edition will finally receive full off-hand support similar to the Java Edition as well.
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During TwitchCon San Diego on November 14, Mojang Studios revealed the Throwing Disc, a brand-new ranged weapon coming to Minecraft’s first game drop in 2027. But that’s not all: the developers also confirmed that Bedrock Edition is finally getting full off-hand support, narrowing the gap with the Java Edition.

The new Minecraft Throwing Disc is a ranged weapon that works a lot like a boomerang. You can just equip it, throw it at the enemy mobs in Minecraft or at literally any surface, and watch it trace its path right back to your hands. Honestly, I can’t wait to grab one and start taking down creepers like I’m holding the Vibranium shield.

Throwing Disc in Use inside the Trial Chambers
Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

The best part of this new throwing disc weapon in Minecraft is not just that it can return without the need for an enchantment. Instead, it’s the Throwing Disc’s ricocheting mechanic.

Although the Disc doesn’t travel particularly far when thrown normally, it can bounce off hard surfaces, such as walls and the ground, to extend its trajectory. This opens up an opportunity for trick shots, especially in enclosed areas, such as when defeating waves of mobs inside the Trial Chambers in Minecraft.

Furthermore, the Throwing Disc in Minecraft can pass through multiple enemies in its path, allowing you to damage several mobs in a throw. With that said, the weapon comes in five crafting tiers as follows:

  • Copper Throwing Disc
  • Iron Throwing Disc
  • Golden Throwing Disc
  • Diamond Throwing Disc
  • Netherite Throwing Disc
Throwing Disc crafting tiers in Minecraft
Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Alongside the new weapons, Mojang confirmed another long-requested feature, that now the Bedrock Edition players will be able to equip a wider variety of items in their off-hand, including tools, and pickaxes.

Java Edition has had this functionality since 2016, whereas Bedrock players have been limited to just a few compatible items. Although the exact release date or version hasn’t been announced, we can speculate that all these features will arrive for the Minecraft Spring Drop in March 2027.

So, are you excited for the new Minecraft Throwing Disc weapon? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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