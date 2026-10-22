Home > News > Minecraft Dungeons 2 Update 1.1.3.0 Fixes Game-Breaking Quest Bugs and Co-Op Parties

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Update 1.1.3.0 Fixes Game-Breaking Quest Bugs and Co-Op Parties

Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
Minecraft Dungeons 2 Hotfix 1.1.3.0
Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios
In Short
  • Minecraft Dungeons 2 update 1.1.3.0 adds some stability and gameplay fixes.
  • Quest progression, artifact slots, crashes, login issues, and couch co-op problems have been addressed in this hotfix.
  • Platform-specific fixes include updated game icons and a Nintendo Switch Deluxe Edition store-page fix.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Minecraft Dungeons 2 update 1.1.3.0 has just arrived, and this hotfix patches up unexpected game crashes, quest progression issues, and co-op problems that have been disrupting your experience. Now, you can look forward to a smoother journey through the Overworld and the Sift dimension for both solo and multiplayer sessions.

The latest Minecraft Dungeons 2 hotfix resolves several gameplay crashes alongside a fix for a particularly annoying couch co-op issue. Previously, this bug could lock up the game when returning to the main menu from the Overworld.

Apparently, this could also remove the second player from the party when players are creating or customizing their characters while playing multiplayer in Minecraft Dungeons 2. The hotfix also improves login stability related to error code CH1.

Prime Enchanter in Minecraft Dungeons 2
Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

Some Artifact slots would become unusable when players activated them rapidly. This issue has also been fixed, ensuring that the combat tools are always ready to use when heroes need them to beat the mighty enemies of Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Other fixes in the Minecraft Dungeons 2 update 1.1.3.0 are related to the quests. The Prime Enchanter arena could remain lowered after leaving and rejoining a session, which would block further progression. Well, if you ask me, I would simply stand on the catapult platform and roll the moment it threw me into the boss fight arena to get over this hurdle.

This issue is fixed alongside the incorrect quest markers during Wrath of Sculker and Training with the Enchantsmith missions. The update additionally corrects an issue that caused the quest journal to display too many player icons during online sessions.

Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 players will also notice an updated game icon, so kudos to everyone who has been viewing the stale blue colored soul symbol till now. Finally, Nintendo Switch players should now have no problems opening the Deluxe Edition store page.

And that sums up the major fixes introduced in the Minecraft Dungeons 2 update 1.1.3.0. So, is there any other major issue you have been facing? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
Minecraft Dungeons 2 Domino’s Collab Can Win You Free Costumes and Game Copies
Bipradeep Biswas Oct 21, 2026
10 Best Mods in Minecraft Dungeons 2
Bipradeep Biswas Oct 8, 2026
Minecraft Dungeons 2 Codes (October 2026)
Bipradeep Biswas Oct 7, 2026
10 Best Builds in Minecraft Dungeons 2
Bipradeep Biswas Oct 6, 2026
#Tags
Minecraftfeatured
Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Dispatch Mobile Announced with First Four Episodes Free, Coming December 9
    Dispatch Mobile Announced with First Four Episodes Free, Coming December 9
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Patch Notes
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Launch Patch Notes
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    Fortnite Lil Uzi Vert Collab Announced with Yet Another Chapter 7 Mini Season Teaser
    Fortnite Lil Uzi Vert Collab Announced with Yet Another Chapter 7 Mini Season Teaser
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    EA May Sell Mass Effect and Dragon Age IPs, but a Former BioWare Boss Has One Big Concern
    EA May Sell Mass Effect and Dragon Age IPs, but a Former BioWare Boss Has One Big Concern
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Capcom Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting Over 11.7 Million Users Worldwide
    Capcom Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting Over 11.7 Million Users Worldwide
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    GTA 6 Marketing Brings IRL Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell Joints to Miami, Fans Thrilled
    GTA 6 Marketing Brings IRL Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell Joints to Miami, Fans Thrilled
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    Fortnite Returns to iOS in Australia as Epic Games Scores Major Court Victory
    Fortnite Returns to iOS in Australia as Epic Games Scores Major Court Victory
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins