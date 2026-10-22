Minecraft Dungeons 2 Update 1.1.3.0 Fixes Game-Breaking Quest Bugs and Co-Op Parties

Minecraft Dungeons 2 update 1.1.3.0 has just arrived, and this hotfix patches up unexpected game crashes, quest progression issues, and co-op problems that have been disrupting your experience. Now, you can look forward to a smoother journey through the Overworld and the Sift dimension for both solo and multiplayer sessions.

The latest Minecraft Dungeons 2 hotfix resolves several gameplay crashes alongside a fix for a particularly annoying couch co-op issue. Previously, this bug could lock up the game when returning to the main menu from the Overworld.

Apparently, this could also remove the second player from the party when players are creating or customizing their characters while playing multiplayer in Minecraft Dungeons 2. The hotfix also improves login stability related to error code CH1.

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

Some Artifact slots would become unusable when players activated them rapidly. This issue has also been fixed, ensuring that the combat tools are always ready to use when heroes need them to beat the mighty enemies of Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Other fixes in the Minecraft Dungeons 2 update 1.1.3.0 are related to the quests. The Prime Enchanter arena could remain lowered after leaving and rejoining a session, which would block further progression. Well, if you ask me, I would simply stand on the catapult platform and roll the moment it threw me into the boss fight arena to get over this hurdle.

This issue is fixed alongside the incorrect quest markers during Wrath of Sculker and Training with the Enchantsmith missions. The update additionally corrects an issue that caused the quest journal to display too many player icons during online sessions.

Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 players will also notice an updated game icon, so kudos to everyone who has been viewing the stale blue colored soul symbol till now. Finally, Nintendo Switch players should now have no problems opening the Deluxe Edition store page.

And that sums up the major fixes introduced in the Minecraft Dungeons 2 update 1.1.3.0. So, is there any other major issue you have been facing? Let us know in the comments below.