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Minecraft Dungeons 2 Domino’s Collab Can Win You Free Costumes and Game Copies

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Minecraft Dungeons 2 x Domino's Get Free Rewards and Game Copies
Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Domino’s
In Short
  • The Minecraft Dungeons 2 x Domino's promotion begins October 26, 2026.
  • This promotion offers three exclusive cosmetics in participating countries and a free game copy only for the US players.
  • Customers need to purchase the qualifying 'Domino' pizza to receive the exclusive reward codes.
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Minecraft Dungeons 2 is cooking up something special, and this time, the loot isn’t hiding inside a dungeon. Mojang has officially announced a massive collaboration with Domino’s, bringing exclusive pizza-themed cosmetics, collectible boxes, and a whopping 20,000 free digital copies of Minecraft Dungeons 2. So, if you haven’t yet bought the game, here’s what you can do for the freebies.

How to Get Minecraft Dungeons 2 Domino’s Rewards

The Minecraft Dungeons 2 x Domino’s collaboration begins on October 26, 2026, running till January 10, 2027. It introduces some exclusive cosmetics and a free game copy (only for U.S. players).

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Domino exclusive pizza boxes
Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Domino’s

Getting the exclusive cosmetics is relatively straightforward, although there are certain requirements depending on where you live. For players in the United States, the collaboration introduces a special pizza called the Domino, which serves as the qualifying purchase for the exclusive cosmetics and capes in Minecraft Dungeons 2.

How to Get Minecraft Dungeons 2 Cosmetic Code

The Domino is a Detroit-style personal pizza with a parmesan crust. The important part is that you must order and prepay online. That being said, follow the steps below:

  • Visit the official Domino’s website or the Domino’s mobile application.
  • Sign in to your Domino’s Rewards account or create one.
  • Find the promotional ‘Domino‘ pizza.
  • Place your order and prepay for a qualifying online order.
  • Complete the purchase and wait for the reward to appear.
  • Open the My Deals and Rewards section of your Domino’s account, and if you’re lucky, you’ll get the promotional 12-character Minecraft Dungeons 2 code.

As mentioned by Mojang, it may take up to 24 hours for the reward to appear once your order is completed, so don’t panic if you didn’t receive it immediately.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Cheesy cube pet as companion in battle
Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

How to Redeem Your Domino’s Cosmetic Code

Once you’ve received the promotional code, the next step to claiming that inside Minecraft Dungeons 2. Before proceeding, make sure you’re signed in to your Microsoft account, and then follow the steps below:

  • Launch Minecraft Dungeons 2 and open Settings from the game’s title screen.
  • Navigate to Exclusive Content and enter the 12-character promotional code.
  • Confirm the redemption to add the reward to your account.

Completing the above steps will assign a random cosmetic to your account, and you can apply the new look for your next dungeon-crawling session.

All Minecraft Dungeons 2 Domino’s Rewards

Each qualifying online order grants one randomly allocated reward out of the three available. The collection includes a new character skin, a cape, and a squishy pet. Since these rewards are purely cosmetic, they won’t grant you any buffs for dealing with the Twisted Warden or any other bosses and enemies in Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Here are all three rewards available through the Minecraft Dungeons 2 x Domino’s collaboration:

RewardTypeDescription
Domino’s SkinCharacter SkinAn exclusive hero appearance inspired by the Domino’s branding
Slice Slayer CapeCapeA pizza-themed cape for your character
Cheesy Cube PetPet/CompanionAn adorable cheese-inspired pet that follows your hero
Minecraft Dungeons 2 Domino's skin with cheesy cube pet
Minecraft Dungeons 2 Slice Slayer Cape Dominos collab

Mojang has confirmed that you can collect the complete Domino’s cosmetic collection; however, there’s a small catch. Since the rewards are distributed randomly, ordering three qualifying pizzas at once won’t guarantee three unique cosmetics. You can certainly exchange the promotional codes with your friends.

Note that there is a limit of ten promotional rewards per order. Since the cosmetics are exclusive to this promotional campaign, the qualifying purchase requirements can differ internationally.

How to Win a Free Minecraft Dungeons 2 Copy

Yes, you heard it right! Ordering a pizza could actually get you the entire game digitally. Beyond exclusive cosmetics, the Minecraft Dungeons 2 x Domino’s collaboration is also giving players in the United States a chance to win 1 of 20,000 digital copies of the game.

The giveaway begins on October 26 and ends on November 4, 2026, with 2000 game copies available each day. However, don’t confuse this with a guaranteed free game for every pizza purchase. Everyone has an equal opportunity, and here’s what you need to do:

  • Purchase a qualifying ‘Domino‘ pizza during the giveaway period.
  • Visit the Domino’s Minecraft Dungeons 2 promotion page.
  • Submit your proof of purchase according to the instructions given above.
  • Complete any additional eligibility steps if required.
  • Monitor your email for a notification on whether you’ve received the game code.
Minecraft Dungeon 2 free game copy
Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Free Game Code Eligibility

Unlike the cosmetic promotion that extends into January 2027 in the United States, the digital game giveaway is available for just 10 days. So, here is a brief about the important eligibility criteria:

Giveaway detailInformation
Start dateOctober 26, 2026
End dateNovember 4, 2026
Total game copies20,000
Daily allocation2000
Eligibility regionUnited States only
Required purchaseQualifying ‘Domino‘ pizza
RewardMinecraft Dungeons 2 Standard Edition
Supported platformsXbox Series X/S and PC
Game code redemption deadlineDecember 31, 2027

Players outside the United States aren’t eligible for the free Minecraft Dungeons 2 copy. However, they can get the above three cosmetic rewards by following the said steps.

How to Redeem Your Free Minecraft Dungeons 2 Copy

If you’re among the lucky winners, you’ll receive a digital game code that can be redeemed by performing the steps below:

  • Visit the official Minecraft Redeem page.
  • Sign in to your Microsoft account where you want to claim the game.
  • Enter the code you received through your email.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions and make sure you complete this step before December 31, 2027.

And that sums up everything you need to know about how to get the Minecraft Dungeons 2 cosmetic rewards and the free game copy from the Domino’s collaboration. Are you excited for the pizza night? Tell us in the comments below.

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Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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