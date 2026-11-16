Minecraft 26.4 Update Is Called Deep Freeze, Here’s What’s Coming

Winter is coming to Minecraft, and Mojang has finally revealed what its next game drop will be called during the TwitchCon event in San Diego. The upcoming Minecraft 26.4 update is called Deep Freeze, and the name fits the icy features coming to the game.

From the underground Ice Caves, a new Frostbite zombie mob variant, and a bunch of new block sets for builders, the upcoming Deep Freeze Minecraft update is going to be one of the most feature-packed and coolest game drops of the year. So, here’s everything new.

One of the biggest highlights of the drop that players can look forward to is the Ice Caves biome in Minecraft. These massive underground areas feature hanging icicles that can damage players, glowing Ice Crystals, and fragile Brittle Ice in Minecraft covering the deep crevasses.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

However, exploring these caves is going to level up your survival skills thanks to the Frostbite zombie in Minecraft. This zombie variant can throw Ice Balls and even punch with its hands to apply the Freezing effect to its targets. While you’re brewing up strategies to counter this frostling, note that you could use its Ice Balls to make your own Potion of Freezing in Minecraft.

That sums up the survival aspect of the Minecraft Deep Freeze update. For the builders, there are several new decorative block sets coming up, including the Minecraft Snow Bricks, Packed Ice Bricks, and expanded Calcite variants.

The update also introduces the Cold Sulfur Cube archetype that can create Frosted Ice while sliding across water. Meanwhile, the Ancient City chests now contain a mysterious Chiseled Soulshale block that references the Singer mob from Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

For all the music lovers, the Deep Freeze Minecraft update will bring a brand-new music disc named ‘Flurry,’ and the Jukebox playlist feature will allow gamers to play music without the need of swapping discs.

Although the Minecraft Deep Freeze update name has been announced, there is no confirmation of an official release date yet. Until then, you can check out these features by downloading the latest snapshots and previews in your Minecraft Launcher. What are your thoughts on the update name? Tell us in the comments below.