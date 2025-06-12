Minecraft 1.21.6 ‘Chase the Skies’ Release Date Announced

Chase the Skies is the name of Minecraft’s brand-new Summer drop. Mojang confirmed the update name previously, but the studio has confirmed the release date in an announcement video today.

Get ready to try out new features like the Happy Ghast mob, player locator bar, and the game’s own Vibrant Visuals shaders in this update. Eager to know when you can play these features? Check out the Minecraft 1.21.6 release date.

Minecraft 1.21.6 ‘Chase the Skies’ is confirmed to be released on June 17, 2025, and it’s not even a week away at the time of writing. So, naturally, you are as excited as we are to try out the new mobs and game mechanics being introduced in this update.

The brand new drop is going to be a game changer for all Minecraft Bedrock players, since from now on, the Bedrock community will be able to enjoy the feeling of enhanced graphics, the beautiful light shadow interplay brought about by the Vibrant Visuals update.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

From the snapshots and previews released over the past couple of months after the Spring to Life update, you might have surely checked out all the new features coming to the game. If you’re still living under a rock, head to the next section for a detailed overview.

All New Features of Minecraft 1.21.6 Chase the Skies

Apart from Vibrant Visuals being one of the spotlights of Minecraft 1.21.6, the other prime feature is the introduction of new ghast variants that allow you to take to the sky. So, now you know where the name of the summer drop comes from. With that said, here is a list of new features in the Minecraft 1.21.6 update:

This update brings several other ambient changes to the game, including an overhaul of the Realms UI, projectile modifications, splash potion effect changes, and more. So, whether you are a complete newcomer or an experienced veteran, check out Chase the Skies drop on June 17. Have you tried out the new Ghast variants in beta yet? Let us know in the comments below!