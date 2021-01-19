Xiaomi continues to expand its Mi Notebook 14 lineup with the launch of the new Mi Notebook 14 IC in India today. This variant is not much different from the standard Mi Notebook 14 and now comes with an integrated webcam. The design and rest of the hardware specifications remain pretty much the same.

Mi Notebook 14 IC Specifications

Xiaomi does not explicitly reveal what IC means in this SKU but is most likely stands for Integrated Camera. Mi Notebook 14 IC comes equipped with an integrated 720p HD webcam, which sits in the top bezel of the laptop. This will make it simpler for a user to attend work meetings or classes. You do not need an extra webcam accessory, which the company bundles with its laptops, for these tasks during the quarantine.

The bottom bezel houses the bold Mi branding. This is the only change as compared to the standard Mi Notebook 14. This laptop can be seen as an elder sibling, or an SKU, of the e-Learning Edition. You have the 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, 8GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB SSD.

Mi Notebook 14 IC includes a 14-inch Full-HD anti-glare display with a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution. The body is built with an Al-Mg alloy and offers a clean, minimal look with no Xiaomi branding on the outside. As for the I/O ports, you have 1x USB 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, 2x USB 3.1, 1x HDMI 1.4b, and 1x USB Type-C port onboard.

Xiaomi has included a 46Wh battery inside the Mi Notebook 14 IC and claims that it can offer up to 10 hours of battery life. You also get a 65W fast charger in the box, which is capable of charging the laptop from 0% to 50% in just 35 minutes.

Price and Availability

The Mi NoteBook IC will be available in three variants, starting at Rs. 43,999 in India. The specifications and the price tag for these variants are listed below:

8GB + 256GB + UHD Graphics – Rs. 43,999

8GB + 512GB + UHD Graphics – Rs. 46,999

8GB + 512GB + Nvidia MX250 – Rs. 49,999

This laptop is available to buy in a single Silver color from Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other retail partners. You can also check out Nokia and Vaio’s new offerings in the Rs. 50,000 price bracket.