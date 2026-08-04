Marvel’s Wolverine ESRB Rating Comes With a Surprising ‘Partial Nudity’ Notice

Insomniac Games’ next outing, Marvel’s Wolverine, has received an ESRB rating ahead of its PS5 release on September 15. According to the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), Wolverine PS5 will be a Mature 17+ experience with dismemberment, decapitation, strewn limbs and torsos, exposed buttocks, and much more.

Wolverine’s ESRB rating summary also includes strong language and drug references. This proves that Insomniac won’t be pulling back their Adamantium claws for this one. The summary further mentions “battlefields strewn with torsos and limbs” and “characters tearing enemies apart”, which we’ve seen in Wolverine’s extended gameplay trailer at the June 2026 State of Play.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

On a more unserious note, if you’re a fan of seeing superheroes naked, you’ll be mildly disappointed, as the ESRB rating description states that Marvel’s Wolverine will feature only “a handful of sequences briefly depict a character’s exposed buttocks.” However, this does imply that a Weapon X sequence could be present in the game.

For those unaware, Logan’s bones were bonded with Adamantium during this program in the comics. Not just that, he also didn’t have any clothes on during the process. So, you can already imagine whose “exposed buttocks” we might see in Insomniac’s next.

Wolverine’s ESRB rating summary also mentions rage modes that will allow players to perform more destructive combos and slow-motion finishers such as stabbing someone in the head. “Rage modes” could imply that Wolverine will have multiple, similar to Kratos’ three Spartan Rage modes in God of War: Ragnarok.

Of course, it’s a Mature 17+ game, so instances of words like “f**k” and “sh*t” are bound to appear. In fact, Sabretooth drops the f-bomb in Marvel’s Wolverine Story Trailer, revealed during the game’s “Deep Cuts” Comic Con panel this year. All of this is great news for Wolverine fans who feared Insomniac would hold back on the violence.

Marvel’s Wolverine officially releases on September 15, 2026, exclusively for PlayStation 5 consoles, and you can pre-order the game right now to secure early in-game unlocks.