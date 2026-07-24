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Marvel’s Wolverine Story Trailer Unveils Its Biggest Story Details Yet

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
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Marvel's Wolverine story trailer
Image Credit: Insomniac Games
In Short
  • Marvel's Wolverine story trailer has been revealed, and it showcases the game's antagonists.
  • Bolivar Trask, Omega Red, Deathstrike, The Reavers, and The Hand have all been officially confirmed to be in the game.
  • The Hand in particular seems to be playing a bigger role in the main story.
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Insomniac Games has finally released the Marvel’s Wolverine story trailer, and it reveals the game’s core theme. As Wolverine, players will have to join forces with Jean Grey and others from Team X, to confront villains like Bolivar Trask, Omega Red, Deathstrike, The Reavers, and The Hand.

The opening of the trailer shows Logan entering a secure facility and finding a tied-up mutant. This same person appears to be saying to him later that “he belongs here,” which hints that he might be Professor X. Other than that, The Hand plays a big part in this trailer, as we see Wolverine fight multiple red-costumed ninjas. Although Wolverine won’t be open world, it clearly has a lot going on inside the game.

The trailer also showed more of Sabertooth, as he did combo attacks with Wolverine. Sabertooth also shared an interesting dialogue, telling Logan that “we were back” angrily, as if Logan had left them for a time. Later, the trailer also showed a massive mech, which shot lasers at Wolverine. The sequence definitely looked to be boss fight worthy.

Marvel’s Wolverine is one of the most anticipated games of 2026, and it is also going to be one of the bloodiest games. The Wolverine gameplay trailer has given players a good view of the extreme gore that core fans wholeheartedly desired. Marvel’s Wolverine won’t play it safe, and the story trailer also shows that there won’t be just one adversary in the game.

Marvel's Wolverine story trailer shows bloodied logan
Image Credit: Insomniac Games

With Marvel’s Wolverine’s pre-order gone live, if you are planning to play the game, now is the best time to get it. The game is set to release on September 15, 2026, which is less than two months away. Are you ready for the game’s release? What’s your opinion on Marvel Wolverine’s story trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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