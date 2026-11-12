Home > News > Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Has Not Been Cancelled, but It Is Reportedly “Not Fun” to Play

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Has Not Been Cancelled, but It Is Reportedly “Not Fun” to Play

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra official cover image.
Image Credit: Marvel Games/Skydance New Media
In Short
  • Reports confirm Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra remains in development despite cancellation rumours.
  • However, the game has reportedly been scaled back from its original scope and vision and has gone over budget.
  • According to reports, the Marvel 1943 gameplay relies primarily on one button, rendering it "not fun."
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Marvel games are facing a rough patch right now. Critics have given Marvel’s Wolverine a lukewarm reception, Xbox’s studio acquisitions have affected Marvel’s Blade, and Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra now faces development troubles. Skydance hasn’t cancelled the game, but reports as of November 12, 2026, claim its limited, button-focused gameplay makes it “not fun” to play.

According to video game reporter Jason Schreier on X, Skydance reassured employees in an internal Slack message that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra remains in development, dismissing today’s rumours that the studio had cancelled the game and planned to announce it soon. However, that could change at any time.

Captain America and Black Panther clashing in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.
Image Credit: Marvel Games

Furthermore, prominent journalist Imran Khan on ResetEra shared more development details about the game: “It was, from what I have heard, not a game anyone was happy to be working on. Hennig was barely involved after a certain point, and it was largely focused on controlling with as few buttons as possible. No one was finding it fun.”

Kotaku also reported that Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra lacks interactivity and relies primarily on one button. The game reportedly began as a Netflix project before shifting to PC and consoles, pushing its budget well beyond initial expectations and cutting back on original length and vision. Despite the reported setbacks, Kotaku’s sources describe it as “close to done.”

Marvel Games and Skydance New Media, led by former Naughty Dog and Uncharted 4 creative director Amy Hennig, announced Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra in 2022 and released a new trailer in 2024 showcasing its impeccable visuals. The game would follow Captain America, Black Panther, Gabriel Jones, and Nanali as they join forces to take down Hydra.

Initially slated for a 2025 release, Skydance delayed the game to early 2026, then again to “beyond 2026” with no date in sight. Development on the game started in 2019, and nearly a decade later, we have no gameplay, only updates about development problems. That said, do you think Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will release? Let us know.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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