DC Returns to Fighting Games With New Free-to-Play Mobile Fighter DCKO

After years away from being the spotlight of the fighting game genre and delivering two smashing Injustice titles, DC finally makes its comeback with DCKO. It is a brand-new free-to-play mobile fighting game officially licensed by Warner Bros. Games on behalf of DC. Developed and self-published by an independent studio, Drop Fake, DCKO brings together iconic heroes and villains in a fast-paced 2v2 tag fighting experience.

Marvel Tokon Rival DCKO Brings DC’s Iconic Heroes and Villains to Mobile in 2027

DCKO is scheduled to launch in 2027, globally on iOS and Android. It will feature real-time PvP battles, story-driven PvE campaigns, and extensive character customization options. As per the announcement trailer, at launch, it will feature a growing roster of more than 20 DC Legends. While the game is set to release solely for mobile phones, the community instantly started comparing it to Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls and how much Marvel has achieved to date.

The DC Universe steps into the ring.



DCKO, a free-to-play mobile DC fighter: real-time PvP vs live opponents and PvE modes. Mix and match your roster, customize your kits, and climb to the top.



Pre-register now for milestone rewards at https://t.co/wBLyPQPJz9 and follow… pic.twitter.com/oIKW0d1IYU — DCKO (@playdcko) July 20, 2026

While the game is set to release next year, players can already pre-register to unlock community milestone rewards ahead of the release. Unlike traditional fighting games like Tekken 8, DCKO revolves around building a two-character squad. Here, every match lets players swap between their chosen Legends, call in assists, extend combos, and unleash destructive Tag attacks.

Drop Fake describes DCKO as “Easy to pick up, hard to put down.” It also states that DCKO welcomes all the newcomers while offering enough depth for the competitive players who enjoy a hard PvP mode as well. Something that Riot’s 2XKO featured as well.

Beyond the combat, character customization plays an important role, where players can level up the Individual Legends, unlock new abilities, swap out their super moves, improve stats, and more. The best part? You can unlock several legendary DC costumes for your favorite heroes throughout the game.

Similar to Marvel Tokon’s roster, DCKO presents over 20 playable characters at launch. This includes fan favorites like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, Robin, Constantine, and more. Moreover, the arenas are inspired by famous locations in the DC Universe like the Batcave, Fortress of Solitude, Lazarus Pits, and so on.

The competitive multiplayer is one of the biggest strengths of DCKO. Instead of fighting AI-controlled characters, you will match up against human opponents across the world in real-time. However, if you prefer the PvE experience more, consider completing the campaign mode, where you will be up against Ra’s al Ghul’s army, Amazo’s robotic forces, Trigon’s demonic army, and several other iconic threats.

So, while you wait for the release, do check out the iconic Batman Arkham games that you can enjoy on your PC or console right now.