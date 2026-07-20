Avengers Doomsday Trailer Released, Shows First Look at Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios has finally dropped the Avengers Doomsday trailer on its Doomsday Clock livestream on YouTube. The two-minute 25-second trailer proudly announced the confirmed release date of the film, which is December 18, 2026. Coming to the trailer, here’s what it showcased.

Avengers Doomsday Official Trailer Brings Back Legacy Marvel Heroes Against Doctor Doom

Fans have finally gotten the very first trailer of Avengers: Doomsday ahead of San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. The 2:25-minute trailer began with Professor X inside the X-Mansion, who witnesses an explosion outside. The very next shot gives fans a first glimpse at Doctor Doom’s armor and mask, which seem to be heavily inspired by the new Fantastic Four 2022 comics.

As the trailer went on, Thor, the old Avengers, and the Fantastic Four arrived at the New Avengers tower to brief them about the incoming threat, all with his iconic Stormbreaker in hand and his Love and Thunder persona. Several Marvel heroes appeared in the trailer as well, including Shuri, M’Baku, Namor, Cyclops, Mystique, Channing Tatum’s Gambit, and even Shang-Chi, who can be seen dueling each other.

However, the most surprising element in the trailer was Loki, who seems to have escaped the TVA with his new identity (the god of stories) in his classic TVA suit from the Loki series. But as the trailer goes on, heroes like a weary Magneto, Ant-Man, Falcon, Human Torch, and Invisible Woman can be seen in action sequences.

But that’s not even the tip of the iceberg; the trailer demonstrated how powerful Doom is as he blocks Thor’s Stormbreaker Slam with a single hand. If that doesn’t have you concerned for the fate of the Marvel heroes, then wait till the curtain drops in the theaters.

Furthermore, the trailer ended with a bombshell as we see the return of Steve Rogers wielding a Mjolnir. This not only stuns Thor, but also longtime Marvel fans since Sam Wilson’s Falcon is now Captain America in the MCU canon.

While the trailer barely showed half the confirmed cast in Avengers Doomsday, it’s rumored that most of the characters have been deleted from scenes using CGI, a common trick used in Spider-Man: No Way Home to omit Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in early clips of the movie.

Avengers: Doomsday releases worldwide on December 18, 2026, and it is the first MCU film that fans will be able to experience in Infinity Vision, the latest technology by Disney.