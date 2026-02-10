Marvel Tokon Steam Page Reveals 20 Heroes at Launch and 64 Player Lobbies

Fighting games are one genre that always seems ambitious, but very few breakthrough and MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls falls in a prospect category. One thing that adds to that promise is the latest Marvel Tokon Steam page update. Newly revealed Steam page details confirm a large-scale 4v4 tag team focus paired with Arc System Works-style flair. The game brings together PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games for a bold crossover effort.

Marvel Tokon Will Feature 20 Characters at Launch

Alongside that, the Steam page also revealed other gameplay information. At launch, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will feature 20 playable characters, pulling from a mix of iconic heroes and villains across the Marvel universe. Currently, Captain America, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Star Lord, Storm, Doctor Doom, and Ghost Rider are the known characters from the roster.

Each fighter is designed with a distinct role in mind, encouraging players to think beyond solo matchups and build full squads that complement one another. This team-driven approach sits at the core of the experience, with fast-paced action and anime-inspired visuals pushing every fight into spectacle territory.

While games like Marvel Rivals and Future Fight have tried to carry the weight of Marvel’s massive roster, neither fully lived up to the hype. They flirted with spectacle but rarely nailed the feel or balance fans expect. Now the pressure shifts to Arc System Works, and the real question is whether it can finally bring these iconic characters into the fighting ring with the precision and respect they deserve.

Marvel Tokon Online Lobbies, Episode Mode, and PC Features

Apart from the characters, lobby support details are also revealed from the Marvel Tokon Steam page. Online play supports up to 64 players in a shared lobby. However, a PlayStation account will be required even on PC. Players can face friends locally or jump into standard versus modes online.

For those who prefer solo play, the Episode Mode offers a narrative-focused experience that dives deep into each team, shedding light on character relationships, team dynamics, and broader Marvel lore. This mode is positioned as more than a tutorial, serving as a story-driven way to understand how teams function together.

On the technical side, the PC version targets 60 frames per second during battle and supports ultra settings with 4K visuals on compatible displays. Full DualSense controller support is included, with a wired connection required to access all features.

Marvel Tokon is available for wishlist on Steam. Are you excited for Marvel’s first fighting game? Tell us in the comments.