Home > News > New Marvel Rivals Shou-Lao’s Blessing Event Grants You Free Skin of Your Choice

New Marvel Rivals Shou-Lao’s Blessing Event Grants You Free Skin of Your Choice

Aryan Singh
Comments 0
Marvel Rivals Shou-Lao's Blessing Event Cover Art
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals players can grab a free costume by completing the rewards track of the Shou-Lao's Blessing Event.
  • The event will kick off on September 25 at 9 AM UTC (2 AM PT/5 AM ET) and end on October 9.
  • Its final reward is a Costume Coin that can be exchanged for a free skin in the in-game Store.

NetEase are feeling generous again as Marvel Rivals is all set to welcome a brand-new event carrying free costumes for players willing to put in the effort. Just like the Galacta’s Gift campaign from Season 2, the upcoming Shou-Lao’s Blessing event is handing out a Costume Coin that can be exchanged for a special skin in the in-game store.

Details on the event were revealed via the offical Marvel Rivals account on X, and the specifics are quite simple. The Shou-Lao’s Blessing event will kick off on September 25 at 9 AM UTC (2 AM PT/5 AM ET) and come to an end on October 9 at the same time. During the event’s duration, players can grind the rewards track to earn a Costume Coin, which can then be redeemed for a free skin.

The selection of costumes on offer covers nearly every character on the roster, and features fan-favorite outfits such as The Thing’s ‘Trench Coat,’ and Wolverine’s outfit from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

How to Get a Free Skin in the Marvel Rivals Shou-Lao’s Blessing Event

Follow these steps to get a free skin in Marvel Rivas after the event goes live:

  • Open the Shou-Lao’s Blessing page in the ‘Events’ page.
  • Complete missions as they unlock for all seven tiers on the rewards tracks.
  • Reach Level 7 to get a Costume Coin.
  • Navigate to the ‘Store’ menu and open the ‘Exchange’ section.
  • Here, you’ll be able to redeem your coin for any of the skins on offer.

Here are the free skins that you’ll need to pick from while exchanging your Costume Coin:

  • Spider-Man – Bag Man Beyond
  • Jeff The Land Shark – Incognito Dolphin
  • Mister Fantastic – The Maker
  • Invisible Woman – Malice
  • The Thing – Trench Coat
  • Psylocke – Vengeance
  • Scarlet Witch – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness
  • Moon Knight – Mister Knight
  • Iron Fist – Sword Master
  • Captain America – Captain Gladiator
  • Winter Soldier – Revolution
  • Venom – Space Knight
  • Luna Snow – Shining Star
  • Cloak & Dagger – Growth Decay
  • Black Panther – Bast’s Chosen
  • Iron Man – Superior Iron Man
  • Magneto – Master of Magnetism
  • Storm – Mohawk Rock
  • Magik – Eldritch Armor
  • The Punisher – Punisher 2099
  • Peni Parker – Ven#m
  • Thor – Herald of Thunder
  • Doctor Strange – Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy
  • Hawkeye – Freefall
  • Human Torch – Negative Zone Gladiator
  • Squirrel Girl – Urban Hunter
  • Loki – Loki Season 2
  • Wolverine – Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Hela – Goddess of Death
  • Black Widow – White Suit
  • Star Lord – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3
  • Rocket Raccoon – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3
  • Groot – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3
  • Mantis – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3
  • Adam Warlock – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3
  • Namor – Black Panther Wakanda Forever
  • Bruce Banner – Green Scar

As you might’ve noticed, the selection of free skins is nearly the same as seen in the Galacta’s Gift event. There are a few differences, mainly the addition of the Fantastic family, although newer characters such as Phoenix and Blade are currently missing. We aren’t complaining, of course, it is a free skin after all.

Related Articles
Marvel Rivals Summer Emote Lets Players Play Volleyball with Their Friends for Free
Rishabh Sabarwal Sep 18, 2025
Marvel Rivals September 18 Update Patch Notes Bring Back Summer Special Event and Free Rewards
Rishabh Sabarwal Sep 18, 2025
All Marvel Rivals Summer Special Vol 2 Pass Rewards and How to Get Them
Rishabh Sabarwal Sep 17, 2025
#Tags
#Marvel Rivals
Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...