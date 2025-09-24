New Marvel Rivals Shou-Lao’s Blessing Event Grants You Free Skin of Your Choice

NetEase are feeling generous again as Marvel Rivals is all set to welcome a brand-new event carrying free costumes for players willing to put in the effort. Just like the Galacta’s Gift campaign from Season 2, the upcoming Shou-Lao’s Blessing event is handing out a Costume Coin that can be exchanged for a special skin in the in-game store.

Details on the event were revealed via the offical Marvel Rivals account on X, and the specifics are quite simple. The Shou-Lao’s Blessing event will kick off on September 25 at 9 AM UTC (2 AM PT/5 AM ET) and come to an end on October 9 at the same time. During the event’s duration, players can grind the rewards track to earn a Costume Coin, which can then be redeemed for a free skin.

The selection of costumes on offer covers nearly every character on the roster, and features fan-favorite outfits such as The Thing’s ‘Trench Coat,’ and Wolverine’s outfit from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

How to Get a Free Skin in the Marvel Rivals Shou-Lao’s Blessing Event

Follow these steps to get a free skin in Marvel Rivas after the event goes live:

Open the Shou-Lao’s Blessing page in the ‘Events’ page.

Complete missions as they unlock for all seven tiers on the rewards tracks.

Reach Level 7 to get a Costume Coin.

Navigate to the ‘Store’ menu and open the ‘Exchange’ section.

Here, you’ll be able to redeem your coin for any of the skins on offer.

Here are the free skins that you’ll need to pick from while exchanging your Costume Coin:

Spider-Man – Bag Man Beyond

– Bag Man Beyond Jeff The Land Shark – Incognito Dolphin

– Incognito Dolphin Mister Fantastic – The Maker

– The Maker Invisible Woman – Malice

– Malice The Thing – Trench Coat

– Trench Coat Psylocke – Vengeance

– Vengeance Scarlet Witch – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

– Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Moon Knight – Mister Knight

– Mister Knight Iron Fist – Sword Master

– Sword Master Captain America – Captain Gladiator

– Captain Gladiator Winter Soldier – Revolution

– Revolution Venom – Space Knight

– Space Knight Luna Snow – Shining Star

– Shining Star Cloak & Dagger – Growth Decay

– Growth Decay Black Panther – Bast’s Chosen

– Bast’s Chosen Iron Man – Superior Iron Man

– Superior Iron Man Magneto – Master of Magnetism

– Master of Magnetism Storm – Mohawk Rock

– Mohawk Rock Magik – Eldritch Armor

– Eldritch Armor The Punisher – Punisher 2099

– Punisher 2099 Peni Parker – Ven#m

Ven#m Thor – Herald of Thunder

Herald of Thunder Doctor Strange – Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy

– Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy Hawkeye – Freefall

– Freefall Human Torch – Negative Zone Gladiator

– Negative Zone Gladiator Squirrel Girl – Urban Hunter

– Urban Hunter Loki – Loki Season 2

– Loki Season 2 Wolverine – Deadpool & Wolverine

– Deadpool & Wolverine Hela – Goddess of Death

– Goddess of Death Black Widow – White Suit

– White Suit Star Lord – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3

– Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3 Rocket Raccoon – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3

– Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3 Groot – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3

– Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3 Mantis – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3

– Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3 Adam Warlock – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3

– Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3 Namor – Black Panther Wakanda Forever

– Black Panther Wakanda Forever Bruce Banner – Green Scar

As you might’ve noticed, the selection of free skins is nearly the same as seen in the Galacta’s Gift event. There are a few differences, mainly the addition of the Fantastic family, although newer characters such as Phoenix and Blade are currently missing. We aren’t complaining, of course, it is a free skin after all.