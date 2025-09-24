New Marvel Rivals Shou-Lao’s Blessing Event Grants You Free Skin of Your Choice

- Marvel Rivals players can grab a free costume by completing the rewards track of the Shou-Lao's Blessing Event.
NetEase are feeling generous again as Marvel Rivals is all set to welcome a brand-new event carrying free costumes for players willing to put in the effort. Just like the Galacta’s Gift campaign from Season 2, the upcoming Shou-Lao’s Blessing event is handing out a Costume Coin that can be exchanged for a special skin in the in-game store.
Details on the event were revealed via the offical Marvel Rivals account on X, and the specifics are quite simple. The Shou-Lao’s Blessing event will kick off on September 25 at 9 AM UTC (2 AM PT/5 AM ET) and come to an end on October 9 at the same time. During the event’s duration, players can grind the rewards track to earn a Costume Coin, which can then be redeemed for a free skin.
The selection of costumes on offer covers nearly every character on the roster, and features fan-favorite outfits such as The Thing’s ‘Trench Coat,’ and Wolverine’s outfit from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’
How to Get a Free Skin in the Marvel Rivals Shou-Lao’s Blessing Event
Follow these steps to get a free skin in Marvel Rivas after the event goes live:
- Open the Shou-Lao’s Blessing page in the ‘Events’ page.
- Complete missions as they unlock for all seven tiers on the rewards tracks.
- Reach Level 7 to get a Costume Coin.
- Navigate to the ‘Store’ menu and open the ‘Exchange’ section.
- Here, you’ll be able to redeem your coin for any of the skins on offer.
Here are the free skins that you’ll need to pick from while exchanging your Costume Coin:
- Spider-Man – Bag Man Beyond
- Jeff The Land Shark – Incognito Dolphin
- Mister Fantastic – The Maker
- Invisible Woman – Malice
- The Thing – Trench Coat
- Psylocke – Vengeance
- Scarlet Witch – Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness
- Moon Knight – Mister Knight
- Iron Fist – Sword Master
- Captain America – Captain Gladiator
- Winter Soldier – Revolution
- Venom – Space Knight
- Luna Snow – Shining Star
- Cloak & Dagger – Growth Decay
- Black Panther – Bast’s Chosen
- Iron Man – Superior Iron Man
- Magneto – Master of Magnetism
- Storm – Mohawk Rock
- Magik – Eldritch Armor
- The Punisher – Punisher 2099
- Peni Parker – Ven#m
- Thor – Herald of Thunder
- Doctor Strange – Sorcerer Supreme of the Galaxy
- Hawkeye – Freefall
- Human Torch – Negative Zone Gladiator
- Squirrel Girl – Urban Hunter
- Loki – Loki Season 2
- Wolverine – Deadpool & Wolverine
- Hela – Goddess of Death
- Black Widow – White Suit
- Star Lord – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3
- Rocket Raccoon – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3
- Groot – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3
- Mantis – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3
- Adam Warlock – Guardian of The Galaxy Volume 3
- Namor – Black Panther Wakanda Forever
- Bruce Banner – Green Scar
As you might’ve noticed, the selection of free skins is nearly the same as seen in the Galacta’s Gift event. There are a few differences, mainly the addition of the Fantastic family, although newer characters such as Phoenix and Blade are currently missing. We aren’t complaining, of course, it is a free skin after all.