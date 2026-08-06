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Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 Roadmap Reveals New Events, Skins, and Season 10 Release Date

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Marvel Rivals Jeffpool Skin
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 will release on August 7, 2026.
  • The season will bring a new hero, The Hood, an event pass, and more skins.
  • Marvel Rivals Season 10 will kick off on September 11, 2026.
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Marvel Rivals has finally revealed the full roadmap for the Season 9.5 update, dropping on August 7, 2026. As per the Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 roadmap, The Hood joins the hero roster as a Vanguard when the latest seasonal update drops, alongside a brand new event pass.

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 Roadmap: Full List of All Events

According to the official Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 roadmap image shared by NetEase on X, the seasonal update on August 7 will add The Hood, a new Creed of Akkaba event granting players a free Punisher skin, and a premium Jeffpool skin.

As the roadmap goes on, five weeks’ worth of content coming to the next Rivals season is laid out. Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 has also brought several nerfs and buffs to the existing hero meta and makes major changes to some of the best tanks out there.

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 Roadmap
Image Credit: NetEase Games

Not just that, Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 will also reduce game file size on PC and consoles by a massive chunk. That said, here are all the new additions coming to Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 alongside its dates:

August 7

  • New Hero: The Hood
  • New Event: Creed of Akkaba
  • Store Pyro Bundle:
    • The Hood (Sinful Blackout)
    • Iron Fist (Furious Flow)
    • Moon Knight (Fist of Khonshu)
  • New Accessory: Madrecita Plush

August 14

  • New Costume:
    • Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Special (Scarlet Witch, Magik, Storm)
  • Lady Loki Animation Customization
  • Custom Appearance:
    • Black Widow (Aquatic Assassin)
    • Ultimate Ability VFX
  • New Event: Krakoan Reels Vol 2
  • New Emote: Devil Dinosaur-Best Buddies

August 21

  • New Costume:
    • Cyclops and Phoenix (Hellfire Gala)
    • Daredevil (Attorney at Law)

August 28

  • New Costume:
    • Peni Parker (Van Dyne Designs)
    • Angela (Queen of Hel)
    • Squirrel Girl (Clan Akkaba)

September 4

  • New Costume:
    • X-Men ’97 Season 2 Collab Costume
    • Ultron (Street Style)

September 11

  • Season 10

Yep, you saw it right! Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 ends on September 11, 2026, when Season 10 rolls around with a new hero and a brand new Battle Pass and content roadmap.

The ongoing Marvel Rivals Season 9 brought huge changes to the gameplay, including a rework of the Team-Up ability system, as well as the Black Widow ability rehaul. In the same vein, Season 9.5 is shifting the gameplay once again by introducing The Hood and a lineup of cosmetics and passes for players to claim.

Which event are you most excited about in the Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 roadmap? Let us know in the comments below!

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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