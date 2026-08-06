Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 Roadmap Reveals New Events, Skins, and Season 10 Release Date

Marvel Rivals has finally revealed the full roadmap for the Season 9.5 update, dropping on August 7, 2026. As per the Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 roadmap, The Hood joins the hero roster as a Vanguard when the latest seasonal update drops, alongside a brand new event pass.

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 Roadmap: Full List of All Events

According to the official Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 roadmap image shared by NetEase on X, the seasonal update on August 7 will add The Hood, a new Creed of Akkaba event granting players a free Punisher skin, and a premium Jeffpool skin.

As the roadmap goes on, five weeks’ worth of content coming to the next Rivals season is laid out. Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 has also brought several nerfs and buffs to the existing hero meta and makes major changes to some of the best tanks out there.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Not just that, Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 will also reduce game file size on PC and consoles by a massive chunk. That said, here are all the new additions coming to Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 alongside its dates:

August 7

New Hero: The Hood

New Event: Creed of Akkaba

Store Pyro Bundle: The Hood (Sinful Blackout) Iron Fist (Furious Flow) Moon Knight (Fist of Khonshu)

New Accessory: Madrecita Plush

August 14

New Costume: Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Special (Scarlet Witch, Magik, Storm)

Lady Loki Animation Customization

Custom Appearance: Black Widow (Aquatic Assassin) Ultimate Ability VFX

New Event: Krakoan Reels Vol 2

New Emote: Devil Dinosaur-Best Buddies

August 21

New Costume: Cyclops and Phoenix (Hellfire Gala) Daredevil (Attorney at Law)



August 28

New Costume: Peni Parker (Van Dyne Designs) Angela (Queen of Hel) Squirrel Girl (Clan Akkaba)



September 4

New Costume: X-Men ’97 Season 2 Collab Costume Ultron (Street Style)



September 11

Season 10

Yep, you saw it right! Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 ends on September 11, 2026, when Season 10 rolls around with a new hero and a brand new Battle Pass and content roadmap.

The ongoing Marvel Rivals Season 9 brought huge changes to the gameplay, including a rework of the Team-Up ability system, as well as the Black Widow ability rehaul. In the same vein, Season 9.5 is shifting the gameplay once again by introducing The Hood and a lineup of cosmetics and passes for players to claim.

Which event are you most excited about in the Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 roadmap? Let us know in the comments below!