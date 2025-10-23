Marvel Rivals October 23 Patch Notes: Halloween Event, PvE Zombies Mode, and More

Marvel Rivals teased its latest Halloween event just days after its Season 4.5 dropped and brought the devil of Hell’s Kitchen, Daredevil, to the hero roster as a Duelist. Now, finally, NetEase has released a new patch that brings in tons of new content to celebrate the spooky season, the Marvel way.

If you’re wondering about the latest additions to Marvel Rivals with the latest October 23 update, we’ve got you covered right here with the full patch notes.

The latest Marvel Rivals patch drops on October 23, 2025, at 9 AM UTC. This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required. Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

All-New PvE Mode: Marvel Zombies

Zombie apocalypse in Marvel Rivals! Are you ready to assemble and kick some undead butt? A new Marvel Zombies PvE mode arrives in Rivals. You’ll be able to battle in a squad with five heroes to choose from. Battle through hordes and go head-to-head against Zombie Namor and Queen of the Dead, Scarlet Witch.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Mode Period: October 23 to November 14, 2025.

Due to performance limitations, the PS4 platform will not support this gameplay mode.

New Halloween Event: Voyage to Astonish and Free Emote

Complete voyage missions to receive the Blade – Blade Knight costume for FREE! The event also contains exclusive rewards, including Peni Parker – Floral Frights Costume!

Event Period: October 23 to November 14, 2025.

Furthermore, you can unlock a free Pumpkin Curse Emote for All Heroes when you log in.

Available from: October 24 to November 1, 2025.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

New In-Store Items

Jeff the Land Shark – Jeff O’Lantern Bundle

Namor – Phantom Tide Bundle

Jeff O’Lantern Ultimate Ability VFX

Available from: October 24 to November 21, 2025.

Twitch Drops

As the Marvel Rivals Ignite Grand Finals ramp up in intensity, we’re launching special Twitch Drops! Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.

Get ready to grab an exciting array of goodies: Loki tournament commemorative costume, emote, nameplate, mood, and emoji.

Drops Start: October 27, 2025, 4 PM UTC.

Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed an issue where Hulk’s proficiency interface displayed incorrect keybindings.

Heroes

Hulk’s Radioactive Lockdown Control: Fixed a glitch where terrain KOs from Radioactive Lockdown were failing to register. Now, when he smashes, every victory counts. Hulk Smash those stats into shape!

Captain America’s Connection Conundrum: Resolved an issue where Cap’s Fearless Leap could get funky in low-network situations. Now, no matter the lag, he’ll always leap into action like a true Avenger!

Blade’s Bloodline Boost: Fixed a bug where Blade’s attack speed bonus stacks from his Bloodline Awakening were sticking around longer than expected after the state ended. Now he’ll slice and dice, but only when he means to, no extended party invites!

Scarlet Witch’s Stuck Spell: Addressed a problem where Scarlet Witch occasionally couldn’t move after unleashing her Ultimate Ability in Free Fight mode. Now, she can unleash her hexes and keep the chaos flowing. No more standing still when it’s time to thrill!

Adam Warlock’s Cosmic Conundrum: Fixed an issue where using Adam Warlock’s Ultimate Ability in confined spaces could accidentally teleport revived teammates back to the spawn room. Now, they’ll always return to the fight right on cue. No more unexpected detours to the Quantum Realm!

Daredevil’s Dual Dilemma: Resolved a bug where using both “Devil’s Latch” and “Objection!” in quick succession could lead to unexpected performance issues. Now, he’ll keep his moves sharp and his senses keen. No more double trouble for the Man Without Fear!

Console

Fixed a bug that caused players to exit matches when checking Career from the “Avoid as Teammate” list during gameplay.

Are you excited about the latest Rivals patch? Let us know in the comments below!