Marvel Rivals March 26 Update Buffs White Fox and Nerfs Deadpool Ahead of Ignite Preseason

After making a wide range of balancing changes to go along with the release of Season 7, NetEase has now implemented some more targeted adjustments in the March 26 Marvel Rivals update. These changes arrive right before the start of the Ignite Preseason, which marks the beginning of the hero shooter’s esports circuit. Learn all about the Marvel Rivals March 26 update balancing changes below.

As far as buffs and nerfs go, the list of changes in the Marvel Rivals March 26 update is significantly smaller than what we saw in the Season 7 update. Nevertheless, you’re guaranteed to feel the brunt of these targeted adjustments, especially if you’ve been using Deadpool as your primary hero. The hybrid-role character has been hit by mobility nerfs, restricting the effectiveness of his Bunny Hops during combos.

Image Credit: NetEase

The parkour maneuver is an essential part of Wade Wilson’s kit, and while the new 0.5s cooldown might not sound like the biggest change on paper, it’s sure to affect his standing in the meta. The only character to benefit from the latest round of buffs and nerfs is the freshly released White Fox. As mentioned in our how-to-play guide, the Strategist’s lack of self-sustain makes her pretty vulnerable in combat, and that’s precisely what the devs have addressed.

Following the March 26 update, Ami Han’s kit has been sharpened with new healing effects, including an instant 50 HP while casting Spectral Surge, and 20/s healing over time when her shield is active. These changes are sure to elevate her status among the best Strategists in Marvel Rivals.

And now, here’s a look at the full list of nerfs and buffs:

Deadpool

Wade’s been drinking way too much espresso and breaking the game engine with his parkour. We’re putting a tiny leash on his wildest acrobatics, but don’t worry, he’s still the Merc with a Mouth we all know and love!

Slightly reduced Deadpool’s mobility. (We noticed some players using extreme inputs to execute a rapid cycle combo of Kick@$$ Katanas -> Hazardous Hijinks -> Bunny Hop. This change will limit the burst potential of these extreme maneuvers while having almost no impact on players using normal inputs.)

Bunny Bounce (Vanguard), Bunny Hop (Duelist), and Healing Hop (Strategist) now have a 0.5s cooldown after a successful refresh. (Note: Because this cooldown is so short, it will not be displayed on the ability icon.)

Elsa Bloodstone

Elsa Bloodstone is taking a slight hit to her durability, meaning you’ll need to rely a bit more on her agility and firepower to survive the hunt!

Reduced base health from 275 to 250.

White Fox

Ami Han is bringing the true magic of the Kumiho to the frontline! We’re smoothing out her gameplay experience and giving her a boost to her baseline survivability so she can keep her team in the fight longer.

Upon respawning or exiting Kumiho Unleashed (Ultimate Ability), White Fox will now gain full stacks of Spirit Tail energy.

Spectral Surge New Effect: Casting this ability now provides 50 healing to White Fox.

Reduce the One-Time Healing provided by Spirit Sanctuary from 70 to 50.

New Effect: While the shield is active, it now provides 20/s Healing Over Time to allies (including White Fox) within the shield’s range.

During Kumiho Unleashed (Ultimate Ability), casting Blessed by the Nine no longer consumes White Fox’s Health. However, Blessed by the Nine now has a 2s cooldown.

So, what do you make the balancing changes in the Marvel Rivals March 26 update? Let us know in the comments.