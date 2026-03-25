Marvel Rivals Devs Hint at Secret Avengers: Doomsday Info They’re Preparing For

Avengers: Doomsday is Marvel’s biggest project yet since the titan, Avengers: Endgame. Therefore, the story, characters, and everything related to Doomsday are tightly guarded. Only the star-studded cast and crew of Avengers: Doomday are the only people on earth who know about how things are going to unravel. At least that’s what we thought earlier, but now Marvel Rivals developers have confirmed that they know what will happen in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Rivals Devs Are Aware of the Key Details in Avengers: Doomsday

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

In the first week of March, Marvel Rivals devs made a surprise announcement that a new event called “The Path to Doomsday” would start in April. Inspired by the Avengers Infinity Saga, the devs have planned many new game modes and in-game events leading up to the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday later this year.

Ahead of the beginning of the Doomsday event in Marvel Rivals, IGN reached out to Danny Koo, executive producer, Yachen Bian, publishing director, and Guangyun “Guangguang” Chen, creative director of Marvel Rivals at the GDC 2026 event. During this interview, the Marvel Rivals developers confirmed that they know what’s on the cards in Avengers: Doomsday because they need this information to prepare the exciting in-game content planned around Doomsday.

We work together on Path to Doomsday, making sure that we hit the finale, right? Because staff need all this information to prepare for what’s coming.

As you would expect, the information about the Avengers: Doomsday is kept a top secret among the devs, as confirmed by Danny Koo. On the other hand, “We know what we can know,” Yachen Bian subtly said.

It seems like Marvel must have made the Marvel Rivals devs swear an oath to keep the Avengers: Doomsday details highly classified, as the devs didn’t even spill the beans about anything from Doomsday. But it seems like we will get some information about Avengers: Doomsday in Marvel Rivals one way or another as we near the movie’s global premiere.

The Path to Doomsday Avengers event is set to be one of the biggest events in Marvel Rivals history. The devs have unveiled a roadmap already to let fans know what’s in store for them connected to the Avengers saga in the game.

With that said, are you excited for the upcoming Path to Doomsday events in Marvel Rivals next month? Let us know in the comments below.