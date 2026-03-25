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Marvel Rivals Season 8 Release Date Has Been Confirmed

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Devil Dinosaur and Cyclops side by side, with the Marvel Rivals logo in the middle
Image Credit: NetEase/Marvel
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals Season 8 is all set to release on May 15, 2026.
  • The release date was confirmed by the in-game battle pass menu, which is limited to eight weeks instead of the standard nine.
  • Season 8 is rumored to bring Devil Dinosaur and Cyclops as playable heroes.

Eagle-eyed players have spotted the Marvel Rivals Season 8 release date in the game’s battle pass menu, and if you were hoping for quicker seasonal updates, we’ve got some good news for you. Traditionally, the in-game seasons (including the mid-season refresh) have stuck around for approximately two months, or nine weeks to be more specific. This cadence is undergoing some changes, which means that the Marvel Rivals Season 8 release date is sooner than you’d expect.

Season 7 Battle Pass Menu Confirms Marvel Rivals Season 8 Release Date

As confirmed via the Season 7 Battle Pass menu, Marvel Rivals Season 8 is all set to release on May 15, 2026, at the usual 9 AM UTC. If you venture over to the menu, you’ll find that the weekly challenges section is limited to eight weeks as opposed to the standard nine. This change immediately confirms that the ongoing Marvel Rivals Season 7 will end more quickly than prior seasons.

Marvel Rivals Season 7 Battle Pass Screenshot
Image Credit: NetEase

This isn’t a drastic change, but it’s worth noting that NetEase is accelerating its development schedule and delivering updates at a faster pace. The studio has already been successful in establishing Marvel Rivals as one of the most content-packed live-service games in the segment, so there wasn’t even an overwhelming demand for faster updates.

Nevertheless, fans will undoubtedly be pleased to learn that Season 8’s release date is quicker than ever as far as major updates are concerned. The finer details are yet to be confirmed, although rumors have been hinting at a roster debut for Devil Donusaur in Marvel Rivals. Other potential character rumors include Cyclops, whose arrival is all but confirmed at this point.

If we skip ahead to Season 8.5 (expected to release in June), the hero shooter will receive Age of Ultron-themed content to commemorate the second leg of the Marvel Rivals x Avengers collaboration. As such, you can expect new game modes, costumes, and events that celebrate the 2015 film.

For the time being, the devs are focused on churning out Season 7 content, including the upcoming release of Black Cat, which you can learn all about in our dedicated guide.

What are your thoughts on the Marvel Rivals Season 8 release date? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Aryan Singh
Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

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