Marvel Rivals March 26 Patch Notes Bring New Flight Mode Event and Ignite Skins

Marvel Rivals Season 7 has gloriously kicked off with the arrival of White Fox, and it is progressing in full swing. As revealed in NetEase’s season 7 roadmap earlier, the new season is jam-packed with brand-new events, latest skins (including esports skins), and store items for our favorite heroes. So, without any further ado, here are the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the March 26 update.

Marvel Rivals Version 20260326 Patch Notes

NetEase has confirmed that the all-new Marvel Rivals patch goes live on March 26th, 2026, at 9 AM (UTC). As usual with the other patches, there will be no server downtime. So, you can instantly hop back in today once the patch goes live.

New Events – April Pool’s Day & Flight Mode! World Tour Vol. 2

Image Credit: NetEase (via Marvel Rivals’ official website)

Marvel Rivals is introducing two new events this week, and they are as follows:

As April Fool’s Day is approaching, devs have planned a fun three-day limited event called April Pool’s Day. All you need to do is just log in to claim the Jeff Rodeo Emote for free, and you can start riding Jeff the Land Shark in the game.

Next up, we are getting a second volume of Flight Mode! World Tour Merch. You can unlock Namor’s Sea Samba costume for free by completing missions. And you can also upgrade to the VIP edition pass to further unlock Star-Lord’s Groovy Guardian Costume (instantly) and Magik’s Infernal Idol costume.

Event Duration: April 1st, 2026, 2 AM UTC to April 4th, 2026, 2 AM UTC

New In Store

Cloak & Dagger – Daring Duo Bundle

Cloak & Dagger – Daring Duo Emoji Bundle

Cloak & Dagger – Daring Duo Costume Chroma Darkened Day & Twisted Thorns

Captain America – Brett Hendrick: The Star Bundle

Captain America – Brett Hendrick: The Star Emoji Bundle

Captain America – Brett Hendrick: The Star Ultimate Ability VFX

12 new Deadpool Esports Skin Bundles For: 100 Thieves, FlyQuest, Liquid Citadel, NRG Shock, Sentinels, Spacestation Gaming, TSM, NAVI, Team Heretics, Virtus.pro, Gen.G, and REJECT.

Available From: March 27th, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

New In Store Next Week

Deadpool & Jeff the Land Shark Emote – Boogie Time! (Limited Time)

Available From: April 1st, 2026, 2 AM UTC to May 1st 2026, 2 AM UTC

Times Square

Magik, Star-Lord, and Namor, the new stars of Flight Mode! World Tour Merch Vol. 2, are confirmed to be appearing at the underground disco in Times Square, donning their brand-new outfits.

New Features

New PC sharing functionality for YouTube, X, and Facebook will be added to the game today.

And that’s a wrap to the list of new store items, events, buffs, and nerfs coming together with the new Marvel Rivals March 26 patch notes. That said, what do you think about the new skins for Magik, Namor, and Star-Lord? Let us know in the comments below.